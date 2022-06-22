ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Education

23 "Intelligent" Jobs That Attract Totally Incompetent Employees

By Daniella Emanuel
BuzzFeed
BuzzFeed
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mIrGk_0gHmycL800

We recently posted a list of the seemingly "smart" occupations that attract totally incompetent people. BuzzFeed Community members poured into the comments with their own input on which jobs fit into this category. Here are 23 careers that seem to be magnets for people who have no idea what they're doing:

1. "Finance. It's for people who want to work with money, but aren't smart enough for accounting."

moncul

Paramount

2. "Politicians. People who graduated last year with a degree in public relations or gender studies just assume that they know more about how to run an industry than the people who have actually been working in that industry for decades."

mark58pp

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1c8VIz_0gHmycL800
Paramount

3. "I worked for the VA. I am also a disabled vet. Too many times my fellow vets will say if the VA was run by veterans, that it would run fine. Absolutely not always right. I remind them of some of the toxic and inept officers we all dealt with in the military that tended to screw up and move up. Then they retire from the military and go work to be administrators in the VA healthcare system, where they believe the staff and veterans only exist to benefit them."

kb3jqj

Columbia

4. "Hospital administration. They have no idea what's going on at the patient care level but try to act like they do. They're happy to price gauge patients to make money for themselves. They could put their resources into their current facilities, but oftentimes buy up more facilities and staff than they can handle, and thoughtlessly put additional strain on their employees. And instead of reasonable staffing, hours, and benefits, they try to provide 'wellness' crap that no one really wants or needs..."

"My sister's a nurse, and I've worked as a hospital volunteer, in the medical lab and as a physician. We say that nurses and doctors will argue, lab will argue with nurses, doctors will argue with lab, etc. — but we will all band together and hate the goddamn administration."

notsosane1991

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1IXQjU_0gHmycL800
The Good Brigade / Getty Images

5. "Parenting. Not everyone planned on being one, some never should have become parents, and some are so concerned with being good that they need to chill."

saltyspice75

20th Century Studios

6. "Police. When I worked in politics, the sergeant-at-arms were usually decorated, former career PD. Two that I trust very much told me that 15% of cops chose that profession for the right reasons. Of those 15%, maybe 5% kept those beliefs in their heart after the first few years. Two 25-year PD vets said that they don’t trust 95% of cops."

siddalee

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29gTgA_0gHmycL800
Lionsgate

7. "School administration in the US has a glass elevator problem. Even though the vast majority of teachers are women, the majority of superintendents and administrators are male. I'm a female teacher and I have more than 10 years of experience. However, my administrative supervisor is a male administrator who had four years of teaching experience before deciding to become an administrator. His educational experience is with lower middle school and mine is with upperclassmen in high school (think 11th and 12th grade). His advice and feedback is mind-boggling — it sounds like advice and tips for someone teaching 12-year-olds, not 16–18-year-olds."

singularity000

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1EtczR_0gHmycL800
Universal

8. "Teachers! The education majors with whom I went to college with were morons. Things like reading a book with lots of pages for pleasure were inconceivable to them. At the time, there was a new test for teachers to get their initial certification which, IMO, was like a moderately easy trivia quiz. My fellow students did REALLY badly. I've run into a number of idiot teachers both as a student and as the mother of a student. I went to 'open school night' when my son was in 11th grade. The Brit Lit teacher referred to the father of English Literature as 'Chow-Sir.' I immediately thought of the taxes I was paying to send my son to the best school district in the state, and got a little teary-eyed. It's pronounced Chaw-Sir, btw, and he's the very basis of this teacher's course."

karenfrobigz

Sony

9. "A lot of seriously screwed up people go into psychology. For them, it is a form of self-help. They think they can turn it into a career. But they don't realize how glutted the field is, and also how few people out there are willing to pay big money to talk to them."

jknbtjknbt

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0334l5_0gHmycL800
Johner Images / Getty Images/Johner RF

10. "Estheticians/cosmetologists. Either they love what they do and put hours and money towards outside classes to really keep up with the latest trends and research...Or they barely pay attention in school (which teaches you nothing) and simply follow the basic protocol. Be wary, especially with estheticians, because if they are in the latter group and do try more invasive techniques like derma-planing or chemical peels that they have not taken the proper courses for, it could cause more damage to your skin. Read reviews and don't be afraid to ask the esthetician what outside courses they have taken and what they are certified in."

brittanyh4f854b38d

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1s7pif_0gHmycL800
20th Century Studios

11. "My dad is a doctor and the problem he says that's common among nurses is not their actual nursing skills, but their LACK of skill in writing up reports, which some of them have to do for administration issues — i.e. a report on the changes made to nursing training."

rachel_s_g_1210

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IsDxv_0gHmycL800
DreamWorks

12. "Doctors. There are so many bad doctors who just don't want to do their jobs. That's one of the main reasons people with rare diseases, especially women, go an average of seven years without the proper diagnosis. Many doctors also think Black people have a higher pain tolerance because of the color of their skin, and let women of color almost bleed to death before even checking for a problem. Serena Williams almost died after giving birth for that reason. There are so many older doctors who clearly never looked at a medical journal after graduating med school, and being so behind the times, they don't even believe some illnesses exist."

l4b8a7d01f

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aKLBn_0gHmycL800
ABC

13. "My experience is that restaurant owners are generally people with a lot of money, no clue about the industry, but have seen a restaurant with a 40% mark-up on a bottle of wine and thought, Damn, I can do this and make loads of money! Sadly, restaurant owners tend to get away with having a third of the establishment's income, and they treat staff like dirt because they're rich."

juniperbloom

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3a5LU6_0gHmycL800
Open Road Films

14. "Graphic design. How some pieces make it out into the public on signs, T-shirts, etc. is beyond me."

tat2rox

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MwafU_0gHmycL800
reddit.com

15. "Producers. I used to work in production, and currently work in development, and there are quite a few producers who are ridiculously disorganized. I'm sincerely impressed when they somehow manage to bring a production to completion without making super dumb decisions, going over budget, losing investors and keys, scaring off insurance, incurring union fines, or pissing everyone off."

superkay

Universal

16. "Marketing and PR. You want to see dumb, go to any marketing and PR company. I have never come across such stupid people in my entire life. Mind you, they are often very....nice — which is why they are in PR (the more intelligent employees usually handle the marketing)."

extralatte5

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FcmSX_0gHmycL800
Tom Werner / Getty Images

17. "I taught a whole lot of first-year college classes in my former life. The most struggling male students? Business majors. No, buddy, you can't pass my class coasting by on your questionable charm. The most struggling female students? Elementary education majors. I'm sure you're better at managing a room full of 6-year-olds than I am, but I really need you to show up and do the damn work."

lifegivesmemelons

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OLWB7_0gHmycL800
Hulu

18. "Disaster relief. I work alongside some of the most selfless, dedicated people I've ever met, and on the same team are people I'm amazed know how to put on their shoes."

elinumber2

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0b4ovQ_0gHmycL800
Fstop123 / Getty Images

19. "The whole real estate industry attracts and promotes idiots — so much so that people have no idea what a realtor is SUPPOSED to be doing. It’s not about finding or selling a home, as much as it’s about literally creating and enforcing a legal contract between the buyer and seller that protects whichever party they are representing. The amount of garbage that happens in the industry, which is a result of the lack of education between both the agents and the consumer, is insane. I encourage you to look at your local real estate board and see the infractions. Most people have no idea what falls in the scope of what a real estate agent is responsible for — including the agents being sued for not protecting their clients' interests."

jesbrum

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4e92tM_0gHmycL800
DreamWorks

20. "The medical field in general. From anti-vax/mask nurses to 'new Earth creationist' brain surgeons, there are a lot of people who seem to be walking contradictions."

A_Harmless_Fly

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OO0Nt_0gHmycL800
Aleksandr Zubkov / Getty Images

21. "Mathematicians or math teachers are usually awful at doing their job, evident in their refusal to help anybody."

Bitbatgaming

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=36m2mx_0gHmycL800
Zave Smith / Getty Images

22. "Truck drivers. For one of the most risk-filled professions, you would be surprised at the number of absolute morons that are able to get behind the wheel as a 'professional.' They drive an 80,000 pound steel missile, can earn more money than god, and will do the absolute dumbest things I’ve ever seen. There are some who can do anything and everything given to them, but others struggle to even get the most basic of tasks done. If five years in the industry taught me anything, it’s to give them the most room possible while on the road. You just never know who is behind that wheel."

Gmony5100

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2f1xUl_0gHmycL800
Aspen Film Society

23. And finally, "CEOs. I've met a few. A goat has more common sense and less coke in their blood stream."

kcooke7919

Paramount

Some submissions have been edited for length and/or clarity.

What's an intelligent career that you've noticed attracts a lot of...not so capable people? Tell us in the comments for a chance to be featured in a BuzzFeed Community post!

Comments / 0

Related
CNBC

The top 5 jobs employers are hiring for right now—and how much they pay

As inflation continues to soar, people are quitting their jobs or entering the labor market in search of higher-paying opportunities. A recent report from Pew Research Center found that low pay, followed by a lack of opportunities for career growth and disrespect in the workplace were the top reasons Americans quit their jobs last year.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Black People#Nursing Skills#Common Sense#School Principal#Elementary Education#Buzzfeed Community#Paramount
Essence

53% Of Remote Workers Are Quitting Due To Outdated Benefits

Virtual employees are expecting more from their employers as the Great Resignation surges on. Working remotely has become heavily favored by many workers over the last few years for many reasons that include better work-life balance, money saved on daily commutes and comfortable work environments are key factors that come to mind.
ECONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Jobs
geekwire.com

Two Amazon senior Black execs will depart in latest leadership shuffle

A pair of top Black leaders at Amazon who helped oversee the company’s e-commerce operations are departing:. Alicia Boler-Davis, senior vice president of global customer fulfillment and a member of Amazon’s senior leadership team (S-team) Dave Bozeman, vice president of Amazon Transportation Services. Boler-Davis resigned to pursue new...
ECONOMY
VISTA.Today

Hiring Chesco: Lack of Knowledge Transfer from Retiring Employees Forces Other Workers to Self-Train

Image via Express Employment Professionals. As senior employees prepare to exit the workforce, 84 percent of U.S. employees say it’s a big loss when older employees retire without passing on their years of knowledge to younger employees. And when the transfer of knowledge fails to happen, workers can be left learning how to do a job on their own with nearly half of U.S. employees (47 percent) experiencing this.
ECONOMY
TechCrunch

JobGet raises $52M with ambitions to be the LinkedIn for shift workers

Today, a startup called JobGet is announcing $52 million in funding to fuel its ambitions to build a similar kind of go-to hub for a related but actually very different, sector of the labor market: waged or hourly workers. Built specifically for them, JobGet provides them with listings for jobs...
ECONOMY
Inc.com

Apple's $5 Billion Office Complex Offers an Important Lesson About Employee Well-Being

Apple's $5 billion headquarters, Apple Park, is a space-age wonderplex designed by Steve Jobs to serve as a vehicle for innovation. Beyond its out-of-this-world splendor are seemingly small details that make some of the biggest differences in the lives of those who spend their days there--increasing workplace satisfaction, general well-being, and overall happiness.
BUSINESS
CBS News

Former employees say mental health startup Cerebral is putting vulnerable patients at risk

Cerebral is the nation’s largest online mental health provider. The two-year-old company exploded during the pandemic thanks to relaxed prescribing regulations and high demand for virtual care. By the end of last year, Cerebral was valued at $4.8 billion and had signed up Olympic gymnast Simone Biles as its chief impact officer. But the company faces growing scrutiny over its prescribing practices, and the Justice Department has an investigation underway. In an exclusive interview with Consumer investigative correspondent Anna Werner, Cerebral CEO Dr. David Mou said Cerebral is cooperating and he’s “confident” the DOJ investigation won’t find any problems.
MENTAL HEALTH
Fast Company

Job descriptions for managers need to change. Science tells us how

The concept of “management” in the workplace has taken on new significance in the aftermath of the last two years. While managers have traditionally focused on overseeing teams and projects to ensure work is completed properly and on time, the people-focused elements of the job have become more important than ever.
SCIENCE
bloomberglaw.com

Labor Department Wage Division Hit Hiring Goal, Acting Head Says

The US Labor Department’s Wage and Hour Division has hired 100 new investigators as part of its efforts to address attrition and morale, while also committing to act on concerns raised by staffers in the wake of growing complaints about the work environment at the agency’s field offices.
POLITICS
CoinTelegraph

The community-centered approach to Web3 — Aave founder and CEO

Aave (AAVE) founder and CEO Stani Kulechov said the firm was continuing to develop its decentralized social media platform, with Web3 potentially changing the way many view ownership. Speaking to Cointelegraph at the Collision conference in Toronto on Thursday, Kulechov said Web3 — a buzzword often thrown around, which generally...
INTERNET
BuzzFeed

BuzzFeed

2K+
Followers
2K+
Post
756K+
Views
ABOUT

We drive conversation and inspire what audiences watch, read, buy, and obsess over next.

 https://www.buzzfeed.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy