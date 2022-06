Calcasieu Parish Mosquito Control confirmed the West Nile Virus is back in the area and urging residents to use repellent while outdoors. Mosquito Control officials announced Calcasieu tested positive for the West Nile this week after receiving test results from the Louisiana Animal Disease Diagnostic Laboratory in Baton Rouge. The determination was based on tests done on four of the parish's mosquito pools and mosquitoes that were collected from different areas in the parish. Mosquito Control officials said to combat this problem they plan to increase aerial and ground spraying. In the meantime, to limit exposure residents in Calcasieu Parish are being reminded to use repellent while outdoors, especially at dawn and at dusk. Also, to pour out standing water or drain anything that can hold water around the home because mosquitoes typically lay their eggs in water.

CALCASIEU PARISH, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO