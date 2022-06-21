ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ECU baseball: Agnos receives collegiate national team invite

By By PATRICK MASON Sports Writer
The Daily Reflector
The Daily Reflector
 5 days ago

East Carolina’s Zach Agnos caught the attention of USA Baseball this season.

The Pirates’ shortstop was selected as a roster invitee for a spot on the collegiate national team, USA Baseball announced this week. Agnos is the sixth player in ECU history to receive an invite, and the fifth to do so under coach Cliff Godwin.

Agnos joins former Pirates Pat Watkins (1992), Jake Agnos (2018), Bryant Packard (2018), Alec Burleson (2019) and Carson Whisenhunt (2021) to earn an invite.

Jake Agnos, Burleson, Packard and Whisenhunt each made Team USA’s final roster. Godwin, meanwhile, coached Jake Agnos and Packard as the team’s third base and hitting coach on the 2018 team.

Zach Agnos had a standout season which saw its crescendo in the playoffs as he found his way on base often at the top of the ECU lineup, all while playing a solid shortstop with pitching relief outings sprinkled throughout. He was one of three Pirates to start all 67 games and was a second-team All-Regional selection by the American Baseball Coaches Association after batting .330 (88-for 267) with seven home runs, 42 RBIs and 56 runs scored.

Agnos’ 80 hits tied him with Bryson Worrell for the team lead, and his 15 doubles were tied for most with teammates Lane Hoover and Alex Makarewicz. The ECU sophomore led the club with 29 multi-hit games.

Up next for Agnos is the national team’s training camp which features between 48 and 50 of the top non-draft eligible collegiate players in the nation. The players will compete in a five-game intrasquad series from June 30-July 4 at various sites in North Carolina.

The first game on June 30 will be played at 7 p.m. in Cary at the national training complex. The games will continue from July 1-3 at the Durham Bulls Athletic Park before concluding on July 4 at Truist Field in Charlotte.

All five games of the series will be available to watch on USABaseball.com.

USA Baseball will name a final 26-man roster after the completion of the intrasquad series. That roster will represent the United States at Honkbalweek Haarlem in the Netherlands from July 9–15.

Team USA will begin Honkbalweek Haarlem against Japan at 8 a.m. on July 9, before playing Italy, Cuba, the Netherlands and Curacao to close out group stage play. The second round of competition will then be played on July 14, ahead of the championship on July 15.

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector

The Daily Reflector has been a vital part of the life of Greenville, Pitt County, and eastern North Carolina for more than a century. The company was founded in 1882 by David Jordan Whichard and Julian R. Whichard, who bought the printing equipment from the proprietor of The Express, for whom they once worked. Moving the equipment into their mother's one-room schoolhouse, the brothers began their own weekly newspaper, The Eastern Reflector. In 1885, David Jordan Whichard became sole owner and publisher of The Reflector, beginning daily publication December 10, 1884.

