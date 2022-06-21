Spend the Night with Chickens at Unique Minnesota Airbnb

G is for Gary, J is for Juice, and U will be the star of the show. Unless you’re serving only hot coffee or tea at a party, chances are you will need to keep your drinks cold or at least chilled, even after the drink is poured into glasses. Ice cubes and tubes are common and, to be honest, as boring as a stale drink. If you want to make your gatherings a bit more exciting and have your guests really talking, why not insert a bit of a surprise where they least expect it. Ice cubes that come in forms other than, well, cubes immediately attract attention, but ones that come in the 26 letters of the English alphabet are sure to pique people’s curiosities, especially when each glass and each letter are personalized to a guest’s name. It also ensures that you will be remembered as the best host ever, making it easier to get others to join next time.

DRINKS ・ 3 DAYS AGO