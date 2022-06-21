Grass Fire In Weld County Now Controlled

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro firefighters responded to a grass fire near Huron Street and 175th Avenue. The fire appears to be west of Interstate 25 and north of Highway 7 in Weld County.

Mt. View Fire Rescue says the fire is controlled, and there is no further need to evacuate. Those living in the area are advised to close their windows to prevent smoke from drifting inside.

Copter4 flew over the area to show what appears to be several vehicles on fire. A large plume of black smoke is billowing and could be seen for miles.

It’s not clear what caused the fire.