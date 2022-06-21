ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Weld County, CO

Grass Fire In Weld County Now Controlled

By Danielle Chavira
CBS Denver
CBS Denver
 2 days ago

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – North Metro firefighters responded to a grass fire near Huron Street and 175th Avenue. The fire appears to be west of Interstate 25 and north of Highway 7 in Weld County.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43XLfA_0gHmoYyU00

(credit: CBS)

Mt. View Fire Rescue says the fire is controlled, and there is no further need to evacuate. Those living in the area are advised to close their windows to prevent smoke from drifting inside.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Odqqp_0gHmoYyU00

(credit: CBS)

Copter4 flew over the area to show what appears to be several vehicles on fire. A large plume of black smoke is billowing and could be seen for miles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZCj02_0gHmoYyU00

(credit: CBS)

It’s not clear what caused the fire.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FOnPx_0gHmoYyU00

(credit: CBS)

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Denver

Helena Syrovatkova Charged For Her Role In Tally Ho Fire

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)  – The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office has charged a resident of unincorporated Boulder County for her role in the Tally Ho Trail Fire. The grass fire burned just under 10 acres south of the Twin Lakes neighborhood in Gunbarrel on April 19. (credit: CBS) Helena Syrovatkova, 48, has been charged with firing woods or prairie for causing the fire, which is a petty offense. Investigators said that Syrovatkova had lit a fire in a metal backyard fire pit the night before and she had extinguished it the same evening. The next day, the day of the fire, she thought...
BOULDER COUNTY, CO
CBS Denver

3 People Shot In Commerce City Neighborhood

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people were shot in a Commerce City neighborhood on Thursday afternoon. Police descended on the neighborhood in the 15600 Block of East 98th Place just after 4 p.m. (credit: CBS) When officers arrived, they found three adults with gunshot wounds. All were rushed to the hospital. (credit: CBS) Copter4 flew over the scene which showed a block cordoned off with crime scene tape and several police vehicles parked in the neighborhood and blocking the roadway. (credit: CBS) Detectives were gathering evidence at the scene. It is unclear what happened leading up to the shooting. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Commerce City Police Department at 303-287-2844.
COMMERCE CITY, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Weld County, CO
Weld County, CO
Government
Local
Colorado Government
CBS Denver

Gross Reservoir Closed To Recreation After Deadly Accident

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Gross Reservoir will be closed to recreation for several weeks. This comes after last week’s deadly accident at the reservoir’s expansion project. (credit CBS) A dump truck carrying 7,000 pounds of rocks got too close to the edge of the road, the road collapsed, sending the dump truck rolling downhill into the water. The large dump truck loaded with approximately 7000 pounds of rock tumbled over rocks and trees into water about 35 feet deep.(credit: CBS) The driver, an engineer with six years of experience, worked for contractor Kiewit Barnard Construction. The vehicle is part of the...
DENVER, CO
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Grass Fire#Fire Rescue
CBS Denver

Fire Contained To Garage In Commerce City

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (CBS4)– Firefighters rushed to put out a fire in Commerce City early Monday morning. The fire was contained to the unattached garage. (credit: CBS) Crews from South Adams Fire and Adams County Fire rushed to the home near 73rd & Kearney before 7 a.m. (credit: CBS) No one was injured. What caused the fire is being investigated.   South Adams County Fire on scene of a structure fire near 73rd & Kearney. Fire is currently out and crews are in overhaul. More updates coming. pic.twitter.com/rJ4ML8dcsT — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) June 20, 2022 UPDATE: Fire has been extinguished and contained to the unattached garage with assistance from @adamscountyfire. No injuries and cause is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/P8UtXLCTNo — South Adams Fire (@SACFD200) June 20, 2022  
COMMERCE CITY, CO
Mike McKibbin

DougCo threat to confiscate Denver park faces three challenges

A bison in Denver's Daniels Park. A Douglas County commissioner's plan to acquire the park faces three obstacles.| Denver Mountain Parks Foundation. [DOUGLAS COUNTY, COLO.] One Douglas County commissioner wants the county to take Denver's 1,000-acre Daniels Park to retaliate for the city's move to ban people from carrying legally concealed weapons in city parks. But his proposal faces three significant hurdles: cost, the Denver city charter and Mayor Michael Hancock.
DENVER, CO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
CBS Denver

Family, 2 Cats Safe After Garage Destroyed By Fire In Arapahoe County

ARAPAHOE COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– A family and their two cats, along with some lizards, escaped safely after their garage caught fire early Tuesday morning. Fire crews rushed to the home at 199 De Gaulle St. at 6 a.m. (credit: Arapahoe County) When firefighters arrived, flames were 150 feet in the air and a huge plume of black smoke was rising from the property. A total of 25 to 30 firefighters from five different agencies responded to the fire. A neighbor called for help after seeing the flames. That neighbor also woke up the family who lives there. “I didn’t know what was going on, the door just to see what was happening and the flames were just going,” said resident Ryan Starkey. (credit: Arapahoe County) The home has smoke damage and the three-car garage was destroyed. Fire investigators with @SableAlturaFire are trying to determine cause of a large garage fire at 199 S. De Gaulle St. Fire broke out at 6am. Flames were 150 ft. Family got out safely. No injuries reported. 3 cats rescued. House has smoke damage. Garage total loss. @BennettFirePIO pic.twitter.com/2S54dhZVUE — Arapahoe Sheriff (@ArapahoeSO) June 21, 2022 What caused the fire has yet to be determined.
CBS Denver

Fireworks Show In Aurora Still On Despite Neighboring Cities Canceling Shows

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – The 4th of July Spectacular in Aurora will go on as planned. City officials made the announcement on Wednesday. The event will include live music and fireworks. Outside food is allowed, however alcohol and drugs are prohibited as are firearms and personal fireworks. (credit: iStock/Getty Images) Residents can bring blankets and chairs, but pets should stay home. Parking will be available on the east, west and south side parking lots. The event is free and starts at 6 p.m. at the Aurora Municipal Center Great Lawn. The fireworks display is scheduled to begin at 9:30 p.m. It can be viewed from the Great Lawn, City Center, the Aurora City Place Shopping Center on East Cedar Avenue or CenterPoint Plaza on Alameda Avenue. RELATED: Castle Rock Joins Growing List Of Cities To Cancel Fireworks Show Earlier this month, Aurora Fire reported getting complaints of fireworks in neighborhoods. They say certain kinds of fireworks are illegal in the ciyt. Complaints about fireworks can be filed online on the city’s website. Find more information about fireworks in Aurora online.
AURORA, CO
Colorado Daily

Boulder man accused of trying to light apartment on fire

A Boulder man was arrested after reportedly trying to light his Goss Grove apartment unit on fire over the weekend. John Angell, 42, was charged Wednesday with attempted first-degree arson, fourth-degree arson, felony menacing and failure to leave premises with a weapon. According to an affidavit and Boulder police officials,...
BOULDER, CO
CBS Denver

CBS Denver

Denver, CO
46K+
Followers
26K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in Denver from CBS 4 covering Colorado first.

 https://denver.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy