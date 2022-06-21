Cooley, Gauthier among 2022 NHL Draft prospects at USA Hockey camp

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension. Brattstrom, 25, appeared in 35 games between the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his first in North America. In 32 games with Grand Rapids, he owned a 11-16-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average, 0.894 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 mark with a 4.29 goals-against average and 0.829 save percentage in three appearances with Toledo. Brattstrom was also recalled to Detroit's active roster for the first time in his career on March 29 and backed-up Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic against the New York Rangers on March 30. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league, where he ranked as one of the league's top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.

