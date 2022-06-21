ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NHL

Cooley, Gauthier among 2022 NHL Draft prospects at USA Hockey camp

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNTDP center, forward headline 60 players to be evaluated ahead of team selection for IIHF Worlds. Logan Cooley and Cutter Gauthier, each a top prospect for the 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft, are among the 60 players scheduled to take part in USA Hockey's evaluation camp for the 2022 and 2023...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

Related
NHL

Gilbert NFT fundraiser ties Rangers legend to charity after his death

Hall of Famer who died 10 months ago would've 'appreciated what we're doing now,' wife says. It's been just more than 10 months since New York Rangers legend Rod Gilbert died, claimed by cancer Aug. 19. There are many mementos that his wife, Judy, thinks of, but she finds that she returns to three most often.
SPORTS
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Avalanche - Game 6

Live updates from Sunday's Game 6 between the Bolts and Avs at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning have forced the Stanley Cup Final back to Tampa, but they'll still need a win over the Avalanche in Sunday's Game 6 to extend the series. TV coverage: ABC (check local listings) Radio coverage:...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 could include Sedin brothers

Forwards played 17 seasons with Canucks; Luongo, Zetterberg among those eligible for first time. A twin billing could headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 that will be revealed Monday. Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, twins and forwards, entered the NHL together as the No. 2 and No....
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
NHL

Nichushkin able to play for Avalanche in Game 6 of Cup Final

TAMPA -- Valeri Nichushkin was in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Nichushkin and fellow Avalanche forward J.T. Compher were "checked out" following Colorado's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5, and Bednar said Saturday that he expected each to play. Compher took part in the morning skate Sunday but Nichushkin, who had a goal and an assist in 20:38 of ice time in Game 5, did not. He was, however, able to participate in warmups.
DENVER, CO
NHL

Mayor Gainey and Council Meet with At-Risk Youth at PPG Paints Arena

Mayor Ed Gainey and City Council members met today with Pittsburgh youths to discuss reducing gun violence, in a summit hosted by the Pittsburgh Penguins at PPG Paints Arena. Community Partnerships are one of the pillars of Mayor Gainey's Pittsburgh Plan for Peace, and summits like the one today are one such avenue for youth, community and faith leaders, and elected officials to come together and promote peace in the city.
PITTSBURGH, PA
NHL

Stanley Cup Final blog: Alex Newhook

Avalanche forward discusses winning championship, looks forward to bringing trophy to hometown. Colorado Avalanche forward Alex Newhook kept his own blog throughout the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning. He checked in regularly with behind-the-scenes access. In his final entry, Newhook discusses winning the Stanley Cup, the first...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Auston Matthews
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Backs still against the wall in Game 6

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 6 matchup against the Avalanche on Sunday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Riley Nash. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta. Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Makar wins Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP for Avalanche

TAMPA -- As kids, like most hockey-playing Canadians, Cale and Taylor Makar had won the Stanley Cup dozens and dozens of times. Their mini-sticks battles had ended in championships, in the Cup lofted, the celebration honed. It was never anything like this. Because this was something Cale Makar could never...
NHL
NHL

Chicago Wolves Win Calder Cup

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - The Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, won the Calder Cup Saturday night, closing out the Springfield Thunderbirds in five games. The championship marks the second consecutive Calder Cup to be won by the Canes AHL affiliate, as the Charlotte Checkers brought home...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

SCF Game 6 Preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning

The Avalanche look to close out the Stanley Cup Final as the series returns to Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday. GAME 6 SCF: COLORADO AVALANCHE (3-2) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (2-3) The Colorado Avalanche look to close out their best-of-seven series over the Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final as the series returns to Tampa Bay. The two clubs clash on Sunday night at the Amalie Arena with a 6 p.m. MT puck drop scheduled.
TAMPA, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Usa Hockey#Hockey Canada#Nhl Draft#Iihf#Usa Hockey Arena#Wjc#Nhl Central Scouting#North American#Lim
NHL

Detroit signs goaltender Victor Brattstrom to one-year contract extension

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension. Brattstrom, 25, appeared in 35 games between the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his first in North America. In 32 games with Grand Rapids, he owned a 11-16-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average, 0.894 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 mark with a 4.29 goals-against average and 0.829 save percentage in three appearances with Toledo. Brattstrom was also recalled to Detroit's active roster for the first time in his career on March 29 and backed-up Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic against the New York Rangers on March 30. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league, where he ranked as one of the league's top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Point out for Game 6 of Cup Final for Lightning against Avalanche

TAMPA -- Brayden Point has been ruled out for the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS). Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they will go with the same lineup...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Lightning facing another do-or-die scenario

Tampa Bay is 3-0 when staring down elimination this postseason, including a gutsy road win over the Avs in Game 5 on Friday. Game 6 on Sunday night will be the last Tampa Bay Lightning home game of the 2021-22 season. If it goes the way they plan, the final game of their entire NHL season will be played on Tuesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ice Hockey
NewsBreak
NHL
NewsBreak
NCAA
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL

How Avalanche won Stanley Cup

Earned first title in 21 years with wins against Predators, Blues, Oilers, Lightning. The Colorado Avalanche won their third Stanley Cup championship with a 2-1 win against the Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final on Sunday. The Avalanche entered the postseason as the No. 1...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Trotz tells NHL.com why he won't coach next season

Says family main reason he turned down Jets, others in exclusive interview. Barry Trotz will not coach in the NHL next season, saying he's certain he's not in a position to give the time and commitment required to do any job to his standard. In an exclusive interview with NHL.com...
NHL
NHL

Gilbert NFT patches to benefit Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation

Fans can also bid on memorabilia, unique experiences until July 1. Rod Gilbert's work on behalf of the New York Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation is continuing 10 months after the death of the man known as "Mr. Ranger." The Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brings life-changing opportunities to young...
NHL
NHL

Lightning find 'mental fortitude,' win Game 5 of Stanley Cup Final

DENVER -- The Stanley Cup was in the building, ready to be awarded to the Colorado Avalanche. The fans roared for it all night, hoping for a celebration, anticipating one. "WE WANT THE CUP!" they chanted. "WE WANT THE CUP!" But the Tampa Bay Lightning weren't ready to give it...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy