Texas dad allegedly killed 8-week-old daughter by squeezing her head, suffocating her with pillow

ABILENE, Texas (TCD) -- A 29-year-old man was arrested for allegedly killing his newborn daughter in what police say is a case of "severe child abuse."

According to a statement, on June 14 at 10 a.m., Abilene Police Department officers and detectives responded to a suspicious death at Hendrick Medical Center. They learned an infant's mother brought her to the hospital and began investigating.

That same day, the child's father, Raymond Medina, was arrested on an unrelated family violence warrant. Abilene Police say they kept Medina in custody while looking into his daughter's death.

Court documents cited by KTAB/KRBC-TV report Medina was trying to get his daughter to stop crying, which he did by allegedly putting her face-down on the couch and spanking her. He reportedly covered her body with a pillow in order to "muffle her screams."

The documents allege Medina repeatedly put the pillow over his daughter's face five to six times and squeezed parts of her body, including her head.

The autopsy reportedly determined the 8-week-old girl suffered injuries that included "skull fractures caused by blunt force trauma, a large contusion on the head caused by multiple blunt force impacts, and broken ribs that were not consistent with CPR."

KTAB/KRBC reports Medina was sentenced to three years of probation in April for another family violence case.

Abilene Police said Medina was booked on a first-degree felony murder charge and his bond is set at $2 million.