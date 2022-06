Audi has partnered with German-Indian startup Nunam to bring electric rickshaws to the Indian roads courtesy of the automotive giant’s sourced second-life batteries. These batteries will be sourced from the Audi e-tron test vehicles, and will be the perfect example for other EV makers to take a leaf from their book. The Audi Environmental Foundation, Audi AG and Nunam plan to bring three electric rickshaws to the Indian market which is going to boost the employment for women too.

BUSINESS ・ 2 DAYS AGO