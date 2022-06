BUCKHANNON — Kaylea Cherie Mallett, age 28 of Buckhannon, was taken into custody following a domestic dispute on Tuesday, June 21. According to court documentation, Upshur County Sherriff’s Department Deputy J.D. Barcus responded to a domestic dispute call in Buckhannon. Upshur Comm Center notified Deputy Barcus that the defendant had allegedly bitten her on the arm and broken glass inside the residence. Upon arriving to the scene, Deputy Barcus contacted the victim, who was reported to be distraught, and identified a bite mark on her right forearm.

BUCKHANNON, WV ・ 2 DAYS AGO