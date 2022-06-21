ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence, KS

Police ID Kansas man who died after crash into light pole

JC Post
JC Post
 5 days ago

DOUGLAS COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a fatal weekend accident have identified the victim as 33 year-old Michael Travis Gibbons of Lawrence, according...

jcpost.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
JC Post

Kansas man dies after thrown from motorcycle

JEFFERSON COUNTY—A Kansas man died in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Saturday in Jefferson County. The Kansas Highway Patrol reported a 2022 Harley Davidson Fat Boy driven by Michael Arthur Greene, 57, Kansas City, Kansas, was eastbound on Kansas 16 just west of Wellman Road. The driver failed to...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Police: Two Kansas men jailed after robbery investigation

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a robbery and have two suspects in custody. Just after 1:30 a.m. June 22, police were dispatched to the 1200 block of NE Winfield Avenue in Topeka on the report of an attempted aggravated robbery, according to Lt. Edward Stanley. Shortly after this...
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Police investigate fatal Kansas crash involving ATV

KANSAS CITY—One person died in an accident involving an SUV and an ATV just before 9p.m. Wednesday in Wyandotte County. Officers responding to report of an accident in the 4900 Block of Shawnee Drive found a the driver of an ATV deceased, according to police spokesperson Nancy Chartrand. EMS...
WYANDOTTE COUNTY, KS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lawrence, KS
Accidents
State
Kansas State
Local
Kansas Accidents
Lawrence, KS
Crime & Safety
Local
Kansas Crime & Safety
City
Lawrence, KS
JC Post

Update KBI: Police kill man who was chasing others with a knife

SHAWNEE COUNTY – The Kansas Bureau of Investigation (KBI) is investigating an officer-involved shooting that occurred Friday morning in Topeka. At approximately 9 a.m. on Friday, officers from the Topeka Police Department (TPD) responded to the area of 4th St. and SE Holliday, near the railroad, after 911 callers reported that a male subject armed with a knife had threatened them. The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and BNSF Police Department also responded to the incident.
TOPEKA, KS
JC Post

Kan. burglary suspect arrested after he runs from crash

SHAWNEE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities are investigating a suspect on multiple charges after he ran from an accident. Just before 2p.m. June 19, the Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office and the Kansas Highway Patrol responded to a two vehicle accident in the 2800 block of NW 75 Highway, according to Deputy Shayna Anderson.
SHAWNEE COUNTY, KS
JC Post

Kan. man sentenced for fatal hit-and-run, road rage crash

OLATHE, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas man has been sentenced to nearly 20 years in prison for a 2018 hit-and-run crash that killed two people. Television station WDAF reports that 48-year-old Bradley Woodworth was sentenced Tuesday to 19½ year in prison after pleading guilty in February to two counts of second-degree murder for the deaths of 18-year-old Matthew Bloskey, of Overland Park, and 20-year-old Samuel Siebuhr, of Kansas City, Kansas.
OVERLAND PARK, KS
JC Post

Police find man with gunshot wound after Kansas crash

WYANDOTTE COUNTY—Law enforcement authorities currently investigating a shooting that left one person in critical condition. Just after 6:30p.m. Tuesday, police responded to a single vehicle crash in the 1900 Block of Ruby Avenue under the 18th Street expressway bridge in Kansas City, Kansas, according to a media release. At...
KANSAS CITY, KS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police#Light Pole#Traffic Accident
JC Post

Years after nixing Tyson deal, this small Kan. town still growing

TONGANOXIE, Kansas — The evening of Aug. 2, 2021, was a big one for this northeast Kansas town. The major item on the city council’s agenda? A measure to give a 10-year, 100% tax abatement to Hill’s Pet Nutrition, a Topeka-based company with plans to bring a $250 million pet-food plant — along with 80 new jobs — to the community.
TONGANOXIE, KS
JC Post

Accessing public lands for hunting, fishing just got easier

KANSAS CITY – Hunters and anglers will now benefit from a new-and-improved system designed to make accessing public lands in Kansas easier than ever. As part of the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks’ (KDWP) all-new licensing purchase system – Go Outdoors KS – outdoor recreationalists will not need a separate login to “check in” and out of KDWP-managed properties, as the Go Outdoors KS licensing system and mobile app is fully integrated.
KANSAS STATE
JC Post

Blue Jay football participates in 11- On

Blue Jay football sent a contingent of players and coaches on Friday to the "11-On" event hosted by the Kansas City Chiefs at Washburn University in Topeka. JCHS coach Randall Zimmerman said after an early morning workout at the high school they traveled to Topeka where there were eight teams represented. "There was seven-on-seven competition, there was big-man, different individual competitions against other teams. There was total team competition like tug of war, pushups, squat jumps, those kind of things."
TOPEKA, KS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
JC Post

Oakland hitters lead the Athletics past the Royals

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Tony Kemp hit a two-run homer, Seth Brown and Sean Murphy combined for four RBIs, and the Oakland Athletics beat the Kansas City Royals 9-7. Kemp hit his second home run of the season in the eighth inning to wrap up a 3-for-5 afternoon. Brown hit a single in the first and a fielder’s choice in the third. Murphy had an RBI single in the seventh. Nick Allen and Jonah Bride collected RBIs during a two-run fourth inning. The A’s tied a season high with 14 hits. Oakland had the leadoff man reach base in six innings. Four of the six were leadoff doubles, and all came around to score.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Royals topple Athletics 3-1

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Zack Greinke tossed six innings of one-run ball, Edward Olivares hit two solo homers and the Kansas City Royals beat the Oakland Athletics 3-1. Both Grienke (1-4) and Olivares were activated from rehab assignments Friday. Olivares belted homers to left field in his first at-bats — in the third and fifth innings — for his first career multi-homer game. Greinke allowed one run on three hits with four strikeouts for his first win in his second stint with Kansas City. Seth Brown collected the lone RBI for Oakland. Scott Barlow earned his ninth save of the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

Athletics win Sunday over the Royals 5-3

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Seth Brown hit his 10th home run of the season, Nick Allen had two RBIs and the Oakland Athletics defeated the Kansas City Royals 5-3. Brown leads the team in HRs, and belted a solo shot to right in the sixth inning to make it 2-0. Kansas City responded in the bottom of the sixth with three runs, including Carlos Santana’s two-run single and a pinch-hit RBI bloop single by Edward Olivares. Allen then hit his two-RBI single in the seventh. Oakland reliever Domingo Acevedo got the win and Lou Trivino the save. Kansas City's Brady Singer gave up five runs on seven hits in a career-high 8 1/3 innings with five strikeouts and a walk.
KANSAS CITY, MO
JC Post

JC Post

Junction City, KS
26K+
Followers
15K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Junction City, Kansas, News, Opinion, Video, Sports, Entertainment, Obituaries, Weather, Cancellations. Member: Associated Press. Member: Kansas Association of Broadcasters. Member: LION Publishers.

 https://jcpost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy