ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance

qrockonline.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taste of Joliet has announced that Ann Wilson’s scheduled appearance on June...

www.qrockonline.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernpublicradio.org

Following in their mothers' footsteps - Three Naperville girls create a teenage version of an adult storytelling platform

A storytelling platform has sprouted its first fruit. Three northern Illinois teenagers are following in their mothers’ footsteps by telling one story at a time. Jillian Katz, Saavi Krishnan, and Janaki Amerson came together to create Sprout. This Naperville organization provides an outlet for teenagers to share their experiences through spoken word. The producers are all children of The People Tree producers. The People Tree gives adults the opportunity to tell their stories in a public setting.
NAPERVILLE, IL
todaynationnews.com

Brother of Fox News commentator shot dead in Chicago

The teenage brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was murdered Friday in Chicago as a crime wave swept the progressive city across the country. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Caldwell Posted on Twitter Saturday. “I got a call informing me that my teenage brother...
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Hundreds of books found discarded in dumpster outside Lake View High School

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A free book frenzy erupted outside Lake View High School Wednesday night. What appeared to be hundreds of books were tossed in a dumpster behind the school, 4015 N. Ashland Ave. The discarded books included everything from textbooks to classic works of fiction, poetry, and drama. In a social media photo, a copy each of August Wilson's "Fences," Tennessee Williams' "A Streetcar Named Desire," and Arthur Miller's "the Crucible" were seen in the dumpster near a cardboard box hand-marked "drama." Also spotted were a volume of the poetry of Robert Frost, and at least four copies...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Joliet, IL
97ZOK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
WCIA

Champaign man hurt in deadly Kankakee Co. crash

KANKAKEE COUNTY, Ill. (WCIA) — A 31-year-old man from Champaign is recovering after he was involved in a crash that killed another man. The crash happened early Sunday morning on northbound Interstate 57 at milepost 304, just north of Chebanse. State Troopers said the man, whom they did not identify, was a passenger in a […]
CHAMPAIGN, IL
fox32chicago.com

Chaos at North Avenue Beach spilling into Chicago neighborhood

CHICAGO - A video posted to Facebook shows hundreds of kids scuffling with Chicago police and laying in the street, blocking traffic, after another unlicensed party Tuesday night at North Avenue Beach. Chicago police say before the neighborhood chaos, a 19-year-old man was shot and critically wounded at the beach,...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wilson
CBS Chicago

Homeowner sends warning to people getting their first house, expensive problems that could lie ahead

CHICAGO (CBS) -- If you've been the first in your family to do anything big, like move away from home, or go to college, it can be intimidating.For the woman you're about to meet, it was buying a home. CBS 2's Marie Saavedra reports, her dream became a faulty, expensive reality and she doesn't want you to make the same mistakes. As a first time homebuyer, you'd hope Tinuke Akinyelure would be proud to show off her place in the world. "All everything is separating. So you see all the panels are separating from the the wall and that's...
CHICAGO, IL
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

3 shot at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook, police say

BOLINGBROOK, Ill. – Three people were shot Saturday at the WeatherTech warehouse in Bolingbrook, police said. A person is in custody. Police said officers responded to the building at 1 Weathertech Way and Remington Boulevard around 6:30 a.m. Police said three people were shot but have not released information on their conditions or extent of […]
BOLINGBROOK, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Taste#Collective Soul
qrockonline.com

Joliet Man Convicted of First Degree Murder from 2020

A 43-year-old Joliet man was convicted of First Degree Murder on Friday afternoon. Nathaniel R. Hill was also convicted of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after a week-long trial. On June 12th of, 2020, Hill shot and killed Derrick Williams-Scott in the 1100 block of Richards Street in Joliet. The trial revealed that the two men were in an argument while seated inside a car. During the altercation, Williams-Scott slapped Hill in the back of the head while exiting the vehicle. Hill then exited the car and shot Williams-Scott several times. He then fled the scene in the car where the argument began. Police found Hill later that morning and placed him under arrest.
JOLIET, IL
WGN News

1 killed, 3 wounded in shooting near South Side Red Line station

CHICAGO — One person was killed and three others wounded in a shooting Thursday near a CTA Red Line station on Chicago’s South Side. According to police the four people were standing outside the station in the 7900 block of South Lafayette near the 79th Street Red Line station around 9:30 p.m.  A man approached […]
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
CBS Chicago

Rev. James Meeks to retire as pastor of Salem Baptist Church

CHICAGO (CBS) -- After nearly 40 years, the Rev. James Meeks is stepping away from the pulpit. Meeks said next year will be his last as the leader at Salem Baptist Church on the city's Far South Side. Meeks became a pastor in 1979, and founded Salem Baptist Church in Jan. 13, 1985. He has been the pastor of the megachurch for as long as many congregants can remember. Meeks also served three terms as an Illinois state senator until 2013, and later served as chairman of the Illinois State Board of Education under Gov. Bruce Rauner.He also ran in the 2011 Chicago mayoral race, but pulled out two months before the February election -- which Rahm Emanuel won.The Rev. Charlie Dates will take over as pastor of Salem Baptist Church.
CHICAGO, IL
informnny.com

UPDATE: Yorkville PD make arrests in Aldi’s investigation

YORKVILLE, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Yorkville Police Department has reported that arrests have been made in the Aldi’s Larceny investigation that took place on June 18. According to police, using the Mohawk Valley Crime Analyst Center (MVCAC) and the department’s Facebook page, the following individuals were identified and charged as the alleged suspects in the Aldi’s larceny investigation.
UTICA, NY
CBS Chicago

Driver killed in rollover crash on Stevenson Expressway

CHICAGO (CBS) – A man is killed in a rollover crash on the Stevenson Expressway early Wednesday morning. Illinois State Police said around 2:30 a.m., the driver of a blue Chrysler 300c was driving southbound on I-55 when it struck the rear of a white Volvo truck tractor. Initial reports say the Chrysler went off the roadway to the left and overturned. The driver of the Chrysler, a 48-year-old man of Joliet, was transported to an area hospital and pronounced dead. The driver of the Volvo, a 48-year-old man of Lemont, was not injured.No further information was immediately available. 
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy