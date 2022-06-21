ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Connecticut State

Connecticut doctor​ advises mask-wearing in public, says new COVID strains more infectious

By News 12 Staff
News 12
News 12
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=03F975_0gHmLOdn00

Two new variants of the coronavirus are circulating in Connecticut, and local doctors say they're even more infectious than previous strains.

"BA.4 and [BA.]5 are rising in Connecticut. I mean right now we're still BA.212.1 mostly,” said Dr. Albert Shaw, professor of medicine at Yale School of Medicine.

Doctors at Yale Medicine say the two new variants have caused surging cases in South Africa and Europe thanks to slippery new mutations.

"Each of these variants have evolved mutations, most of the ones that I think people focus on are in portions of the spike protein,” he said.

Shaw is an infectious disease specialist with Yale Medicine. He says the newest forms of the COVID virus are better than previous variants at resisting the antibodies that prevent infection.

"It could prolong the tail of our little wave here. Too early to know whether it'll be a surge, I hope not,” said Shaw.

He says the variants don't seem as resistant to T-cells, the part of our immune response that fights the infection and prevents severe illness or death.

"That seems to be largely preserved with our current vaccines and boosters, even with the variants. So, I think that's a bit of good news,” he said.

Shaw says masking in public places is still probably a good idea, especially for those with compromised immune systems or pre-existing conditions.

"Diabetes or obesity or chronic lung disease - they are still at increased risk, and I think you still have to be cautious,” said Shaw.

He says even if you're young, healthy and vaccinated, so-called "long COVID" can cause chronic lung damage, heart palpitations or brain fog.

"Never had anything that you'd think would be concerning in terms of severe disease but had disabling symptoms afterward,” Shaw said.

Last week, the Connecticut COVID Tracker reported the two new variants made up about 12% of the state's new COVID cases in June.

Comments / 32

Hatrick
2d ago

Maybe the new variant is more contagious, But there are much fewer people going to the hospital, And they are no longer even reporting the number of deaths, This is an attempt to try to keep control and power before mid term elections!🤔🤭

Reply(2)
30
Have some truth
2d ago

Nah I'll pass. U know one way to make ur body more susceptible to infection? Depleted oxygen levels, look it up.

Reply
13
Bruce
2d ago

if a doctor tell me the sun is out I would look out the window hey doctor u are the voices of big drugs the 🌎 don't care to many lies

Reply
4
Related
greenwichsentinel.com

Lamont provides update on CT’s coronavirus response efforts

As the State of Connecticut continues taking actions in response to the global spread of coronavirus disease (COVID-19), Governor Ned Lamont provided the following updates as of 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 22, 2022:. Data updates on testing in Connecticut. The following is a summary of newly reported data on...
CONNECTICUT STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Connecticut Health
Local
Connecticut Coronavirus
Local
Connecticut Government
State
Connecticut State
ourcommunitynow.com

There is an avian flu outbreak in Massachusetts, state officials say

An avian flu outbreak is spreading across Massachusetts, causing hundreds of birds to die, according to the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game. The announcement comes two days after hundreds of dead cormorants washed up across Martha’s Vineyard — birds that were also suspected of being affected by the avian flu.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Strains#Heart Palpitations#Ba#Yale School Of Medicine#Yale Medicine
woodbridgetownnews.com

Woodbridge Resident Named Connecticut’s Big Brother Of The Year

Charles Gamble, of Woodbridge, was recently named Big Brother of the Year by Big Brother Big Sisters of Connecticut. The award was presented at the Mark Twain House & Museum in Hartford at the organization’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Year Awards event. The event was held live after 2 years of being staged virtually, due to the ongoing COVID-19 health crisis.
WOODBRIDGE, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Diabetes
News Break
Politics
Country
South Africa
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Heart Disease
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
DoingItLocal

CONNECTICUT CO-LEADS $1.25 MILLION MULTISTATE SETTLEMENT OVER 2019 CARNIVAL CRUISE LINE DATA BREACH

(Hartford, CT) – Attorney General William Tong announced that Connecticut, along with 45 other attorneys general, has obtained a $1.25 million multistate settlement with Florida-based Carnival Cruise Line stemming from a 2019 data breach that involved the personal information of approximately 180,000 Carnival employees and customers nationwide. Connecticut will receive $67,505.86 from the settlement.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WTNH

Report: Connecticut is one of the least patriotic states

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ahead of the Fourth of July, a new study published by WalletHub finds Connecticut as one of the least patriotic states in the U.S. WalletHub, a popular personal finance social network, compared the states across 13 key indicators of patriotism to crown this year’s biggest flag-waving state ahead of the […]
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

Supreme Court strikes New York gun law in major ruling

The justices’ 6-3 decision is expected to ultimately allow more people to legally carry guns on the streets of the nation’s largest cities - including New York, Los Angeles and Boston - and elsewhere. About a quarter of the U.S. population lives in states expected to be affected by the ruling, the high court’s first major gun decision in more than a decade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
ctnewsjunkie.com

OP-ED | Rule No. 1: Do Not Ignore Nazis

White supremacists have been trying to recruit new members in Connecticut, and we need some ground rules. As town officials in Newington, West Hartford, Bristol, East Hartford, and elsewhere are seeing these groups try to make inroads, it’s understandable if town officials are at a loss as to what to do.
WestfairOnline

Covered Connecticut health program to launch next week

Enrollment for Covered Connecticut, a new Connecticut-based health program offering free healthcare coverage to eligible families, will open by July 1 with Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield offering a participating plan as part of the program. According to the company, families that qualify can access Anthem’s Silver PPO Standard...
CONNECTICUT STATE
News 12

News 12

86K+
Followers
29K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

News 12 Networks is the tri-state areas leader in hyperlocal news, weather, traffic, politics, investigative and more, delivering 24/7 award-winning coverage throughout New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut; plus at news12.com and on the news 12 mobile app.

 https://news12.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy