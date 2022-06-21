Escape room coming to Elkader

Two little girls from Eastern Iowa have been Guinness World Record holders since the day they were born. Keeley and Kambry Ewoldt were diagnosed with Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome right before their mother, Jade, hit the 18-week mark in her pregnancy. Twin to Twin Transfusion Syndrome is s a...
Everyone has an off day here or there, right? We are all, after all, human. Still, there's a certain level of intelligence one must poses even on their worst day in order to, say, drive a motor vehicle. For one unnamed West Union motorist, yesterday (June 22) was not his/her...
DUBUQUE, Iowa — The body of a man who went missing on the Mississippi River along the Grant County border earlier this week has been recovered. A University of Dubuque flight school student saw Alan Hartig’s body just after 12:45 p.m. Friday about two miles south of where Hartig had last been seen.
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - At 8:04 p.m. Saturday evening Dennis Alan Miller was seen outside his residence at 9442 Noonan Street, Lot 735. in Dubuque. Miller had a warrant for his arrest due to Pretrial Supervision Violation. When a Dubuque County Deputy approached Miller, Miller ran inside and wouldn’t come out.
GRANT COUNTY, WI (WSAU) — Nearly one year after he went under the water trying to save a drowning boater, the body of Parker Kruse has been found. A group of canoers along the Wisconsin River reported human remains on a sandbar in Grant County on Saturday afternoon and called the Sheriff’s Office.
DYERSVILLE, Iowa (KWQC) - A series adaptation of “Field of Dreams” is set to begin filming around Labor Day in Iowa. Produce Iowa group says there is an open call for paid extras in the Peacock series. Filming is planned to take place from September to early October,...
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The body of a man who went missing on the Mississippi River this week was recovered Friday afternoon, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office announced. The sheriff’s office stated that Alan Hartig, 51, was found around 12:45 p.m. Friday by a University of Dubuque flight school helicopter, about 2 miles south of where he was last seen wading in the water.
A Waterloo contractor has been arrested for allegedly stealing copper from a historic church, according to the Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier. 35 year old Anthony Tucker was hired to renovate a back entrance to Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church. Instead he is accused of stripping copper molding and fixtures from the 111 year old church. This included the copper ring encircling the base of the church’s iconic octagonal dome. Two copper panels were also taken from inside the church and copper pipes were cut from the boiler room. Tucker was found to have turned in 608 pounds of copper to Alter Metal Recycling in May. He was paid just over $2,000 for the haul. The church renovation is currently at a standstill as construction permits were never taken out and the copper elements cannot be replaced. The church, which was built in 1911, is on the National Register of Historic Places, although in 2017 it was named one of the most endangered buildings by Preservation Iowa.
A new state record may have been set earlier this month at an auction for farmland in Iowa. High Point Land Company held an auction on June 1 that auctioned off 60 acres of farmland in Dubuque County for $30,000. The 60-acre plot was sold alongside the second tract of...
Work will continue on a busy Dubuque intersection, though the portion of it that is closed will change this weekend. Crews have been working on the western half of the intersection of the Northwest Arterial and Pennsylvania Avenue for the past three weeks. The City of Dubuque has announced that as of Saturday, June 25, the western half of the intersection will reopen while the eastern half closes for about three weeks.
Our news partner, CBS2 Iowa's News Now, is reporting that a portion of the Boyson Trail in Marion is closed because of washouts following the heavy overnight rain. One storm spotter in Linn County reported nearly 2.5 inches of rain and a portion of an onramp from Herbert Hoover Highway onto EB I-80 was under at least six inches of water. Here's your reminder to never drive through a flooded area. TURN AROUND! DON'T DROWN! If you have Saturday afternoon or early evening plans, keep an eye to the sky.
GRANT COUNTY, Wisconsin (KCRG) - On Wednesday at approximately 5:30 pm, the Grant County Sheriff’s Office received a report that a Dubuque man was missing on the Mississippi River. Officials say 51-year-old Alan Hartig was in shallow Wisconsin waters just off the shore of Finley’s Landing when his pontoon,...
Dubuque police say they are investigating a shooting in downtown dubuqueThursday night. Police officers responded to the 2300 block of Central Avenue just after 8pm after a shooting was reported. Shell casings were found in the area. No injuries were reported, but two residences and one vehicle were damaged. The...
The Grant County Sheriff's Office says the body of a missing man found in the Wisconsin River today was those of a person who had been missing for almost a year. A boxing club in Iowa City is honoring a legend with a mural on their new building, and they hope it inspires others.
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - As of 4:20 pm, police in Marion have blocked off part of Highway 100, west of Highway 13, due to a nearby serious crash. Iowa DOT cameras show police rerouting traffic at the intersection. The crash has closed both lanes of Iowa Highway 100 from S...
Dubuque — A heavy police presence could be seen in a residential area across the street from a Dubuque daycare Thursday evening. Two houses could be seen blocked off with police tape in the 2300 block of Central Avenue in Dubuque around 10:30 p.m. but police cleared it up before they left.
MANCHESTER, Iowa (KCRG) - The attorney for a family is suing a Manchester Police officer and the department, claiming that the police tried to cover up what happened in a fatal crash. 31-year-old Gus Mormann, of Colesberg, was killed during a police chase. Investigators said he was speeding while driving...
The Iowa Supreme Court is about to have a vacancy, and people are already applying to fill the position. Watching Your Wallet: Student loan interest rates increase. Bystander in Des Moines Hy-Vee shooting could file lawsuit. Updated: 7 hours ago. Lawyers say the innocent bystander who was hurt in the...
