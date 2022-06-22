ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tell Us About Your First LGBTQ+ Pride Parade Experience

By Pernell Quilon
 2 days ago

The end of June is approaching, which means Pride month is sadly coming to an end. But just because corporations are on the edge of turning straight again doesn't mean that pride has to end. It never does!

So fellow queers and allies, I want to hear all about your first Pride experience!

Don't skimp on the details, it's what fuels my gay soul. When was it, what happened, and why was it meaningful to you?

Maybe you recently moved to a new city, attended the Pride parade solo, hit it off with a group of queer friends who invited you to the bars with them afterwards, and y'all stayed out past last call. Afterwards, you went out to a diner, looked around you, and realized: This is your chosen family.

Hulu

Perhaps your older sibling is out and proud, and when you went to visit them in the big city, they took you to a concert during Pride week. It was the first time you finally felt like you could be yourself with no judgement, and it encouraged you to come out to your sibling.

Fg Trade / Getty Images

Did you and your partner go to your first Pride parade recently, and you were both so overwhelmed with joy by the love in the air that you both decided to propose?

Were you out at a Pride event with your girlfriend and in the midst of dancing among other people from the queer community, shared your first public kiss?

Netflix

Or maybe your queer child took you to your first Pride event this year, and the experience really opened your eyes to how loving the queer community is. And now, you two are closer than ever (and planning to go to a ton more events).

Pernell Quilon

Drop the story of your first Pride experience in the comments (or through this anonymous Google form if you prefer to be private) and you could be featured in an upcoming BuzzFeed Community post.

And if you're looking for more ways to get involved with the queer community, check out all of BuzzFeed's posts celebrating Pride 2022 !

Kevin Valente / Via BuzzFeed

And My Fake Boyfriend , a new LGBTQ+ rom com from BuzzFeed Studios starring Keiynan Lonsdale, Dylan Sprouse, and Sarah Hyland, is out now streaming in the US — just in time for Pride! Sign up for Prime Video now to watch.

BuzzFeed Studios

Comments / 96

anurseiam
1d ago

You know Satan was thrown from heaven because of PRIDE...God speaks against having pride it it evil to have pride

Reply(14)
16
Steve Pierce
1d ago

who would have ever thought we would be celebrating mental illness and delusion

Reply
21
stator7
20h ago

I was going to a play in San Francisco as bad luck would have it, it was alphabet peoples weekend. We witnessed each and every gay stereotype. there was a bearded guy in a dolly parton wig, pink minni skirt with his thing hanging out. That was the worst of it.

Reply
4
