Jacksonville, FL

Have you seen Erma? Jacksonville police searching for missing 82-year-old

By Samantha Mathers
 5 days ago

JACKSONVILLE — UPDATE: 11:26 p.m.: Erma Bennett Hill has been located and is safe.

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking for a missing 82-year-old woman.

Erma Jean Bennett Hill—who police say is showing early signs of Dementia—was last seen at her home Tuesday morning by her caregiver.

Hill is described as 5′02″ and approximately 110 lbs. She has blue eyes and white hair. JSO believes she may be wearing a red V-neck shirt, black headband and black jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact JSO at (904) 630-0500, or call 911.

JACKSONVILLE, FL
Jacksonville, FL
