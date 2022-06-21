ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cape Girardeau, MO

Work to begin on Chester Bridge in July

KFVS12
 2 days ago

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center.

www.kfvs12.com

KFVS12

Sikeston Soil Collection Project honors lynching victims

We're just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are running for a seat to represent an area of the Heartland. Black bear sightings have been reported throughout the Heartland this week. Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Fourth of July events in the Heartland 2022

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.
JACKSON, MO
KFVS12

New mural project in Paducah

A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
Cape Girardeau, MO
Government
Local
Missouri Government
City
Cape Girardeau, MO
KFVS12

New Mural coming to Paducah flood wall

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Annual Fourth of July fireworks display scheduled in Carbondale

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale and Southern Illinois University announced the return of the annual fireworks display on the SIU campus. The event will be Monday, July 4 at 9:15 p.m. According to a release from the city, campus road closures will begin at 6 p.m. and...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Fence installed around pond at Capaha Park

Today on Heartland Heritage, we're talking about the history of Old McKendree Chapel. Cape Girardeau Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner shares a preview of Wednesday's job fair at the Osage Centre. FedEx delivering new job in southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
mymoinfo.com

Waterfest Saturday at Wappapello Lake

(Wappapello) A big event takes place Saturday at Wappapello Lake in Wayne County. Becky Hayes, with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers at the lake, says the annual Waterfest celebration will be happening. Saturday’s Waterfest runs from 11 until 3 at Redman Creek Beach in Wappapello.
WAPPAPELLO, MO
#Flood Wall#Southern Illinois#Fedex#Job Fair
KFVS12

RAW VIDEO: Bear in Patton, Mo.

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Kids fishing programs at Lake Murphysboro State Park

MURPHYSBORO, Ill. (KFVS) - Free kids fishing events will be held at Lake Murphysboro State Park in July. According to a release from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources, the free program is geared towards kids ages 5-12 and will cover the basics of fishing. They said there is no need to bring poles or bait, all supplies will be provided.
MURPHYSBORO, IL
wsiu.org

Franklin County emergency officials welcome a new response vessel

A new emergency response vessel will soon be serving residents and visitors of Franklin County on Rend Lake. The 20 foot Boston Whaler, named Marine 1, was acquired by the Franklin County Emergency Management Agency through the federal surplus property program. The vessel will soon be stationed at the Rend...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, IL
KFVS12

FedEx delivering new job in southern Illinois

Heat-related illnesses on the rise in the Heartland.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
KFVS12

Heat-related illnesses on the rise in the Heartland

Cape Girardeau Deputy City Manager Molly Mehner shares a preview of Wednesday's job fair at the Osage Centre.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Cape Girardeau police investigating wallet theft

We're just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are running for a seat to represent an area of the Heartland. Sikeston played host to the Soil Collection Project which honors victims of lynching attacks. Bear sightings reported throughout the Heartland.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Bank of Carbondale to merge into First Southern Bank

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - One local bank is becoming a part of a new bank family. Now, the Bank of Carbondale is owned by Midwest Community Bancshares after the completion of a strategic alliance. According to a statement from the Bank of Carbondale, they will be merged into First Southern...
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

2 charged in connection with Carbondale death investigation

We're just days away from the Primary Election in Illinois and two republicans are running for a seat to represent an area of the Heartland. Sikeston played host to the Soil Collection Project which honors victims of lynching attacks. Bear sightings reported throughout the Heartland.
CARBONDALE, IL
KFVS12

Multiple bears spotted in the Heartland

If you're interested in a career in public service, the City of Cape Girardeau could be looking for you. The City will hold a job fair tomorrow at the Osage Center. A major delivery corporation is preparing to open up a new 200,000 plus square foot warehouse in Southern Illinois.
CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO
KFVS12

Black bears reported throughout the Heartland

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Black bears have been spotted across the Heartland. Jeremy Baker, a Bollinger County resident, got a notification from one of his outdoor cameras detecting movement on his property. He was startled when he opened his phone and saw photo of a bear standing in his backyard.
BOLLINGER COUNTY, MO
KFVS12

Mural on Dexter business features dogs, brightens downtown

DEXTER, Mo. (KFVS) - A mural on the side of a new business brightens downtown Dexter and honors man’s best friend. According to the Dexter Chamber of Commerce, local artist Katie Coleman painted the mural in 83 hours. It’s featured on the side of K9 Biz, owned by Christa...
DEXTER, MO

