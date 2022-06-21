Work to begin on Chester Bridge in July

(KFVS) - Communities throughout the Heartland will be celebrating the nation’s independence. Send us your Fourth of July events to news@kfvs12.com. The city of Jackson will hold its Independence Day Celebration on Monday, July 4. Activities will include a 5K run/walk that starts at 7:04 a.m., the Car, Truck and Motorcycle Show by The Capaha Antique Car Club from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Sycamore Lane, mud volleyball at 9 a.m. at Pavilion 1, golf ball drop at 4:30 p.m. at Legion Baseball Field, The Quarantine Band at 7 p.m. at Nick Leist Memorial Band Shell, Jackson Municipal Band Concert at 8 p.m. also at the band shell and fireworks at 9:30 p.m. at City Park. Food stands and a beer garden will also be set up at Parkview Drive starting at 9 a.m.

JACKSON, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO