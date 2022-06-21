ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance

959theriver.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taste of Joliet has announced that Ann Wilson’s scheduled appearance on June...

www.959theriver.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WSPY NEWS

“Can't Wait to Get Back Home;” a 150th birthday celebration in Sheridan

Your browser does not support the audio element. More than half of Sheridan’s 150 years have been shared by this trio. Your browser does not support the audio element. Over the years, Joyce Bernard, Cliff Michaelson, and Ron Larson have built a collection of stories, making you smile as wide as the bend in the Fox River below this surrounding farmland village.
SHERIDAN, IL
947wls.com

Check out the 4th of July Fireworks Shows and Celebrations happening around Chicago

The 4th of July is right around the corner! Maybe now’s a good time to plan out what fireworks shows you will see during the holiday weekend…. WGN TV put out a massive list of the fests and fireworks shows happening in and around Chicago during the 4th of July weekend. Events include Itasca’s notably HUGE fireworks show on July 4th, Grant Park Music Festival’s Independence Day Salute on July 3rd, Navy Pier’s summer fireworks on July 2nd, and Evergreen Park’s July 1st evening parade and fireworks show!
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Joliet, IL
Chicago Food King

Must try BBQ Spot in Wheaton

One of my favorite types of food is barbecue. I was visiting my sister and she told me about a fantastic spot that serves up the award-winning barbecue. The name of the establishment is Steamboat BBQ in Wheaton.
WHEATON, IL
1520 The Ticket

Did You Know These 20 Famous People Were Born In Illinois?

There's nothing I love more than reading about celebrity gossip. What comes along with that is learning about the lives of famous people I will probably never meet. After reading about Betty White's long history in the entertainment industry, I realized she was born in Oak Park, Illinois! As an American actress for over 70 years, Betty is one of the first women to ever work in front of and behind the camera.
OAK PARK, IL
959theriver.com

Unplug Illinois Day and Be With Nature At Will County Forest Preserves

Ditch your electronic devices and enjoy a bit of nature during the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day. To help you disconnect from the internet and reconnect with nature, the Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering three outdoor programs:. Pop and Play: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 9, Rock Run...
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wilson
thechicagomachine.com

Recent Tornado Claims Lives of Two Logan Square Witches

CHICAGO—As citizens of the greater Chicago area continue to deal with the damage caused by the recent tornado, the City Coroner’s Office has confirmed the deaths of Elfie, 67, and Nerissa Baum, 64—sisters and wicked witches who had made their home in Logan Square for almost 40 years.
CHICAGO, IL
todaynationnews.com

Brother of Fox News commentator shot dead in Chicago

The teenage brother of Fox News political analyst Gianno Caldwell was murdered Friday in Chicago as a crime wave swept the progressive city across the country. “Yesterday was the worst day of my life,” Caldwell Posted on Twitter Saturday. “I got a call informing me that my teenage brother...
CHICAGO, IL
97ZOK

Really? This Pizza Joint Just Got Called the Best in Illinois

Every website on planet Earth that deals in food probably has a "Best Pizza in America" list. So when there are so many different sites proclaiming that this pizza is better than that pizza it's tough to tell who is right. So 24/7 Tempo did the legwork most of us...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Taste#Collective Soul
US News and World Report

24 Top Weekend Getaways From Chicago

Known as the birthplace of the skyscraper, Chicago is home to award-winning restaurants, top sports teams and prized cultural treasures. But when you need a break from the excitement of the nation's third largest city, there are countless getaways within easy driving distance. You can explore rural Illinois or enjoy neighboring Indiana, Wisconsin, Iowa or Michigan all within a weekend. Whether you're planning a romantic getaway to a small-town bed-and-breakfast or a family-friendly trip to a water park resort, these nearby Midwest destinations will relieve the stress of big city life.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
WGNtv.com

What is the rule for determining the distance of lightning when you hear its thunder?

What is the rule for determining the distance of lightning when you hear its thunder?. It is a simple thing to do. Count the number of seconds that pass between the flash of lightning and the crack of thunder that follows it: then divide that number by five. The result gives the distance in miles between you and the closest part of the lightning bolt. The calculation is based on the speed of sound in air. Lightning is essentially seen at the instant it occurs, even from a considerable distance. Sound travels at around 1100 ft/second so the sound of thunder travels roughly 1 mile every 5 seconds. Lightning kills about 50 people per year in the United States and can strike several miles from the main precipitation core of a thunderstorm.
SCIENCE
959theriver.com

Joliet Man Convicted of First Degree Murder from 2020

A 43-year-old Joliet man was convicted of First Degree Murder on Friday afternoon. Nathaniel R. Hill was also convicted of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after a week-long trial. On June 12th of, 2020, Hill shot and killed Derrick Williams-Scott in the 1100 block of Richards Street in Joliet. The trial revealed that the two men were in an argument while seated inside a car. During the altercation, Williams-Scott slapped Hill in the back of the head while exiting the vehicle. Hill then exited the car and shot Williams-Scott several times. He then fled the scene in the car where the argument began. Police found Hill later that morning and placed him under arrest.
JOLIET, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy