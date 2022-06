Insane Clown Posse have posted a statement on their social media regarding Violent J's recent hospitalization. Fortunately, he is doing all right now. "We just wanted to briefly address some rumors you might have heard recently regarding our big homie Violent J... A few weeks ago The Duke was experiencing shortness of breath and went to the emergency room expecting there was an issue with his AFib. The good news is his heart is perfectly fine and healthy. The bad news is, Violent J had pneumonia," the band wrote.

MUSIC ・ 3 DAYS AGO