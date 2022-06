On Saturday, the total global market cap of cryptocurrencies sank below $850 billion as top tokens tumbled. Ethereum is trading at half of where it was one month ago, falling below the $1,000 price barrier which it has traded above since January of 2021. That figure is down roughly 80% since it’s all-time-high in November of last year. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market cap, similarly eclipsed an important price barrier Saturday, falling below $20,000 after a weeks-long plunge ratcheted the currency down again and again.

