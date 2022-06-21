Study says South Dakota has the 8th slowest internet in the country

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — Firework season begins Monday. South Dakota state law allows fireworks, where permitted, through July 10th. The Sioux Falls Area Humane Society asks you to keep your pets safe while you celebrate Independence Day. They advise taking pets on walks well before dark, keep your windows and doors shut, and give pets a safe place to hide. Adding more pets go missing July 4th through the 6th than any other time of year, they recommend getting your pet microchipped before the 4th. Sioux Falls Area Humane Society offers public microchipping for $20. No appointment necessary.

SIOUX FALLS, SD ・ 6 HOURS AGO