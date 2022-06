CIRCLEVILLE – A former employee has been found guilty of safecracking and theft of funds from a local Del Taco. According to the Circleville Police department, they received information about three safe thefts that spanned almost a week of time. the reports said that two people named Kaaliyah Durr and Jeremiah Desper, one a former manager and one an ex-employee had come into the store on October 18,19, and 10/25 and stole thousands of dollars out of the safe using management keys.

