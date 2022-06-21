ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

How to watch the 2022 NHL Awards

NHL
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKenan Thompson will host the event from Tampa's Armature Works. In between Games 3 and 4 of the Stanley Cup Final, the eyes of the hockey world will remain on Tampa as the city hosts the 2022 NHL Awards at Armature Works. Kenan Thompson will host the hour-long ceremony...

www.nhl.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
NHL

Live Blog: Lightning vs. Avalanche - Game 6

Live updates from Sunday's Game 6 between the Bolts and Avs at AMALIE Arena. The Lightning have forced the Stanley Cup Final back to Tampa, but they'll still need a win over the Avalanche in Sunday's Game 6 to extend the series. TV coverage: ABC (check local listings) Radio coverage:...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Gilbert NFT fundraiser ties Rangers legend to charity after his death

Hall of Famer who died 10 months ago would've 'appreciated what we're doing now,' wife says. It's been just more than 10 months since New York Rangers legend Rod Gilbert died, claimed by cancer Aug. 19. There are many mementos that his wife, Judy, thinks of, but she finds that she returns to three most often.
SPORTS
NHL

Nichushkin able to play for Avalanche in Game 6 of Cup Final

TAMPA -- Valeri Nichushkin was in the lineup for the Colorado Avalanche in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Tampa Bay Lightning at Amalie Arena on Sunday. Nichushkin and fellow Avalanche forward J.T. Compher were "checked out" following Colorado's 3-2 loss to Tampa Bay in Game 5, and Bednar said Saturday that he expected each to play. Compher took part in the morning skate Sunday but Nichushkin, who had a goal and an assist in 20:38 of ice time in Game 5, did not. He was, however, able to participate in warmups.
DENVER, CO
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Sports
Tampa, FL
Sports
City
Tampa, FL
State
Colorado State
NHL

Hockey Hall of Fame Class of 2022 could include Sedin brothers

A twin billing could headline the Hockey Hall of Fame's Class of 2022 that will be revealed Monday. Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, twins and forwards, entered the NHL together as the No. 2 and No. 3 picks, respectively, in the 1999 NHL Draft to the Vancouver Canucks. Twenty-three years later, the twins who played their entire 17-season careers in Vancouver, are favorites to enter the Hockey Hall of Fame together in their first year of eligibility.
NHL
NHL

Nuts & Bolts: Backs still against the wall in Game 6

Everything you need to know ahead of the Lightning's Game 6 matchup against the Avalanche on Sunday. Projected Lineup (subject to change) Pat Maroon - Pierre-Edouard Bellemare - Riley Nash. Defensemen. Victor Hedman - Jan Rutta. Ryan McDonagh - Erik Cernak. Mikhail Sergachev - Zach Bogosian. Goaltenders. Andrei Vasilevskiy. Brian...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SCF Game 6 Preview: Avalanche vs. Lightning

The Avalanche look to close out the Stanley Cup Final as the series returns to Tampa for Game 6 on Sunday. GAME 6 SCF: COLORADO AVALANCHE (3-2) VS TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING (2-3) The Colorado Avalanche look to close out their best-of-seven series over the Tampa Bay Lighting in Game 6 of the 2022 Stanley Cup Final as the series returns to Tampa Bay. The two clubs clash on Sunday night at the Amalie Arena with a 6 p.m. MT puck drop scheduled.
TAMPA, FL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Victor Hedman
Person
Julien Brisebois
Person
Darcy Kuemper
Person
Anthony Cirelli
Person
Kenan Thompson
Person
Andrei Vasilevskiy
NHL

Avalanche, Lightning forced to reset during dream of winning Stanley Cup

DENVER -- They are living the dream. The Colorado Avalanche and Tampa Bay Lightning are doing what they've wanted to do since they were kids, competing for the Stanley Cup. But this is the part you can't imagine -- adrenaline, fatigue, pain, pressure, logistics, travel. Everyone has worked for years...
DENVER, CO
NHL

Chicago Wolves Win Calder Cup

SPRINGFIELD, MA. - The Chicago Wolves, American Hockey League affiliate of the Carolina Hurricanes, won the Calder Cup Saturday night, closing out the Springfield Thunderbirds in five games. The championship marks the second consecutive Calder Cup to be won by the Canes AHL affiliate, as the Charlotte Checkers brought home...
CHICAGO, IL
NHL

Lightning facing another do-or-die scenario

Tampa Bay is 3-0 when staring down elimination this postseason, including a gutsy road win over the Avs in Game 5 on Friday. Game 6 on Sunday night will be the last Tampa Bay Lightning home game of the 2021-22 season. If it goes the way they plan, the final game of their entire NHL season will be played on Tuesday night at Ball Arena in Denver.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Detroit signs goaltender Victor Brattstrom to one-year contract extension

DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed goaltender Victor Brattstrom to a one-year contract extension. Brattstrom, 25, appeared in 35 games between the American Hockey League's Grand Rapids Griffins and ECHL's Toledo Walleye during the 2021-22 campaign, which was his first in North America. In 32 games with Grand Rapids, he owned a 11-16-3 record with a 3.32 goals-against average, 0.894 save percentage and one shutout, while posting a 2-1-0 mark with a 4.29 goals-against average and 0.829 save percentage in three appearances with Toledo. Brattstrom was also recalled to Detroit's active roster for the first time in his career on March 29 and backed-up Red Wings netminder Alex Nedeljkovic against the New York Rangers on March 30. Originally selected by the Red Wings in the sixth round (160th overall) of the 2018 NHL Entry Draft, Brattstrom spent the 2020-21 campaign with KooKoo in the SM-Liiga, Finland's top professional league, where he ranked as one of the league's top netminders by posting a 2.20 goals-against average and 0.903 save percentage, alongside an 18-12-7 record and one shutout.
DETROIT, MI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Urban League#Armature Works#The Norris Trophy#Espn Nuts Bolts
NHL

Point out for Game 6 of Cup Final for Lightning against Avalanche

TAMPA -- Brayden Point has been ruled out for the Tampa Bay Lightning for Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final against the Colorado Avalanche at Amalie Arena on Sunday (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, CBC, SN, TVAS). Lightning coach Jon Cooper said they will go with the same lineup...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Trotz tells NHL.com why he won't coach next season

Says family main reason he turned down Jets, others in exclusive interview. Barry Trotz will not coach in the NHL next season, saying he's certain he's not in a position to give the time and commitment required to do any job to his standard. In an exclusive interview with NHL.com...
NHL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Buff nation reacts to the Colorado Avalanche winning the Stanley Cup

Colorado is a hockey state. Denver East High School, the University of Denver and the Colorado Avalanche: all champions. In Game 6 on Sunday, the Avs defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 2-1 to officially send the Stanley Cup back to Denver for the first time since 2001. Although the University of Colorado may not have a NCAA Division I team, Buff nation was in full support of the Avs’ run to NHL immortality. Our team at Buffaloes Wire was watching closely and we couldn’t be happier for the boys in burgandy and blue. Check out a few of the best tweets from Buff nation celebrating the Avalanche win: https://twitter.com/CUGoose/status/1541271006802677760https://twitter.com/chasehowell__/status/1541253121719934977https://twitter.com/CUBarstool/status/1541252377226903552https://twitter.com/GuerrieroCU/status/1541256682122010624https://twitter.com/CUBuffsSID/status/1541259742974078976https://twitter.com/BuffsAllDay/status/1541253091353165824https://twitter.com/RedditCFB/status/1541254153657208832https://twitter.com/TB0150/status/1541267892888489984https://twitter.com/cbfowler/status/1541268350436769793https://twitter.com/davidplati/status/1541270588953485312https://twitter.com/Rumblinbuffalo/status/1541253389597548544https://twitter.com/silver_buff/status/154126385431067852811
DENVER, CO
NHL

Gilbert NFT patches to benefit Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation

Fans can also bid on memorabilia, unique experiences until July 1. Rod Gilbert's work on behalf of the New York Rangers' Garden of Dreams Foundation is continuing 10 months after the death of the man known as "Mr. Ranger." The Foundation, a nonprofit organization that brings life-changing opportunities to young...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Colorado Avalanche
NewsBreak
Sports
NHL Teams
Tampa Bay Lightning
NewsBreak
Hockey
NHL

Zhilkin watches Kucherov of Lightning closely ahead of 2022 NHL Draft

Guelph forward who moved from Russia to Canada as youth has 'whole package' as prospect. The 2022 Upper Deck NHL Draft will be held July 7-8 at Bell Centre in Montreal. The first round will be July 7 (7 p.m. ET; ESPN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS) and rounds 2-7 are July 8 (11 a.m. ET; NHLN, ESPN+, SN, TVAS). NHL.com is counting down to the draft with in-depth profiles on top prospects, podcasts and other features. Today, a look at forward Danil Zhilkin of Guelph of the Ontario Hockey League. NHL.com's full draft coverage can be found here.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Fan Forum | Favorite Gallagher memories

The NHL Entry Draft is the perfect opportunity to bolster your lineup with first-round talent. But every once in a while, a team puts their hands on a franchise-altering player that plays the underdog role to perfection. That's exactly what happened 12 years ago, on June 26, 2010, when the...
NHL
NHL

Palat, Rutta among top performers for Lightning in Cup Final Game 5

DENVER -- Who played well in Game 5 of the Stanley Cup Final? Sometimes it's easy to tell, sometimes it isn't. NHL.com graded the players in the 3-2 victory by the Tampa Bay Lightning against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Friday. The Avalanche lead the best-of-7 series 3-2 with Game 6 on Sunday. Here are the players and trends that stood out the most.
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy