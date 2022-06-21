ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Joliet, IL

Ann Wilson Forced to Cancel Taste of Joliet Appearance

star967.net
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Taste of Joliet has announced that Ann Wilson’s scheduled appearance on June...

www.star967.net

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
star967.net

Win Big Time Rush Tickets!

Waste a Half an hour with Antone this week to win a pair of tickets to see Big Time Rush at Huntington Bank Pavilion at Northerly Island in Chicago on Thursday, July 7th at 8pm. Plus, each Winner is entered to win a grand prize….. an upgrade to meet &...
CHICAGO, IL
star967.net

Unplug Illinois Day and Be With Nature At Will County Forest Preserves

Ditch your electronic devices and enjoy a bit of nature during the fourth annual Unplug Illinois Day. To help you disconnect from the internet and reconnect with nature, the Forest Preserve District of Will County is offering three outdoor programs:. Pop and Play: 10 a.m.-noon, Saturday, July 9, Rock Run...
WILL COUNTY, IL
star967.net

Chicago Man Charged in Deadly Shooting at WeatherTech in Bolingbrook

One person is dead after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Saturday morning. Bolingbrook Police were called to the campus of WeatherTech at 6:25 am on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting at the facility located at 1 Weathertech Way. Police learned after arriving that three people had been shot before the subject fled the scene.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Joliet, IL
Entertainment
Local
Illinois Entertainment
City
Joliet, IL
star967.net

Joliet Man Convicted of First Degree Murder from 2020

A 43-year-old Joliet man was convicted of First Degree Murder on Friday afternoon. Nathaniel R. Hill was also convicted of Unlawful Use of a Weapon by a Felon after a week-long trial. On June 12th of, 2020, Hill shot and killed Derrick Williams-Scott in the 1100 block of Richards Street in Joliet. The trial revealed that the two men were in an argument while seated inside a car. During the altercation, Williams-Scott slapped Hill in the back of the head while exiting the vehicle. Hill then exited the car and shot Williams-Scott several times. He then fled the scene in the car where the argument began. Police found Hill later that morning and placed him under arrest.
JOLIET, IL
star967.net

A person shot on the campus of WeatherTech in Bolingbrook

Bolingbrook officers responded to the campus of WeatherTech. On June 25th, 2022, at 6:25 am, officers were dispatched to 1 Weathertech Way for the report of a subject shot. The offender fled the building and is still at large. There are multiple police units in the area in this ongoing investigation. Please avoid the area at this time of Remington Blvd. and Woodcreek Drive.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
star967.net

Pritzker Reacts To Citadel’s Move to Miami

Governor Pritzker is reacting to news that billionaire Ken Griffin is moving his investment firm Citadel out of Illinois. The state’s richest man announced yesterday he is relocating his company’s headquarters from Chicago to Miami after more than 30 years in the Windy City. Pritzker’s office issued a statement saying that the state still leads the nation in corporate relocations and that the administration’s policies have helped Illinois businesses. The Citadel move comes after aerospace giant Boeing and Caterpillar both announced recently that they would be leaving Illinois.
ILLINOIS STATE
star967.net

Wilmington-Peotone Resurfacing

The Public Works & Transportation Committee of the Will County Board approved the resurfacing of 4.74 miles on Wilmington-Peotone Road, from east of IL Route 53 to east of Martin Long Road. The $1.15 million project will be paid for using Motor Fuel Tax (MFT) funds and is expected to...
WILL COUNTY, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ann Wilson
star967.net

One Person Killed After Shooting at Weathertech in Bolingbrook

One person is dead after a shooting in Bolingbrook on Saturday morning. Bolingbrook Police were called to the campus of WeatherTech at 6:25 am on Saturday morning after reports of a shooting at the facility located at 1 Weathertech Way. Police learned after arriving that three people had been shot before the subject fled the scene. Police have confirmed that the shooter was located and taken into custody around 9:25 am.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
star967.net

Illinois Democrats Seek To Make State First Five To Hold Presidential Primary in 2024

U.S. Senator Dick Durbin and other top Illinois Democrats are pushing for the state to be one of the first five in the nation to hold the party’s 2024 presidential primary elections. The Chicago Tribune reports the group made their pitch yesterday to the Democratic National Committee panel. They stressed that Illinois‘ racial, ethnic and geographic diversity, as well as strong support for unions and progressive causes makes it an attractive state for an early primary. Illinois is one of 16 states seeking the pre-Super Tuesday status.
ILLINOIS STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy