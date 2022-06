In February of 2022, Henry Harvey of Columbia Kentucky was arrested when he allegedly traveled to Madison, Indiana to have sex with who he believed to be a 13 year old female. Harvey arrived in Madison to pick up the female, but was taken into custody by MPD detectives. This undercover case by MPD detectives was conducted as part of our partnership with the Internet Crimes Against Children task force. The ICAC task force is a joint federal and state task force that targets online sexual predators.

MADISON, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO