The weather was perfect for graduation at 10 a.m. on June 11 when Surry County High School’s Class of 2022 gathered to celebrate the occasion. The crowd in Luther Porter Jackson Commons stood as their seniors marched in, to the strains of Pomp and Circumstance, joined in the Pledge of Allegiance, and listened attentively as Salutatorian Parish King Smith, II and Valedictorian Logan Tavish Edwards delivered excellent addresses filled with encouraging words for their classmates.

SURRY COUNTY, VA ・ 2 DAYS AGO