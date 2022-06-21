ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Wayne, IN

Fort Wayne ranks as third “best-run” city in recent survey

By Ian Randall
WOWO News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO) A recent survey by WalletHub ranks the best and worst-run cities across the United States. Fort...

www.wowo.com

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WOWO News

‘Rally for Women’s Rights’ Planned Saturday At Allen County Courthouse

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): In response to Friday’s decision by the Supreme Court of the United States to overturn Roe V. Wade, area organizations are holding a “rally for women’s rights” Saturday afternoon in downtown Fort Wayne. According to a release, the Women United For Progress...
WANE 15

Some Fort Wayne residents may move after housing vouchers go away

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Some Fort Wayne residents may be forced to leave their homes after their property management company raised their rent. CIM Living also plans to refuse to accept subsidized housing vouchers starting in the fall. A resident at Black Pine Flats says her rent was raised by $200 recently after CIM […]
FORT WAYNE, IN
WOWO News

STAR Financial Group Names New President

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): STAR Financial Group has selected Kristin Marcuccilli as president. The parent of STAR Financial Bank tells Inside Indiana Business that Marcuccilli will succeed Tom Marcuccilli, who has served as the bank’s president and chairman for nearly 40 years. Kristin Marcuccilli has served as chief operating officer of STAR Financial Bank since 2013. The bank did not specify if she will retain her position as COO in addition to her new role. Kristin Marcuccilli joined the bank in 2008, serving in a variety of retail delivery, digital banking, marketing and strategic planning roles. As COO, the bank says she was responsible for oversight of bank operations, information technology and digital strategy, as well as construction and project management.
FORT WAYNE, IN
Times-Bulletin

County residents clean up after Derecho

VAN WERT — According to County EMA director Rick McCoy, county residents are continuing to clean up this week after a powerful derecho caused a path of storm damage through Allen County, Indiana, Adams County, Indiana and Van Wert County late last Monday, June 13. The storm began as...
VAN WERT COUNTY, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Indiana Government
City
Fort Wayne, IN
Fort Wayne, IN
Government
State
Idaho State
wfft.com

4 hurt after motorcycle hits car in Garrett

GARRETT, Ind. (AP) — Four people have been hurt after a motorcycle collided with a car in northeastern Indiana. The 37-year-old motorcycle operator was speeding Friday when he crossed the centerline of a road in Garrett and struck the car. Garrett is north of Fort Wayne. The DeKalb County...
GARRETT, IN
WANE-TV

Crash with semi kills woman on US 30

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) — A Mishawaka woman was killed when a semi crossed the center line in a construction zone on U.S. 30 and hit her car head-on Wednesday. The crash happened around 12:30 p.m. on U.S. 30 just east of C.R. 500 West, about 5 miles west of Warsaw.
WARSAW, IN
abc57.com

Mishawaka woman dies in U.S. 30 crash

KOCIUSKO COUNTY, Ind. – A Mishawaka woman has died following a crash on U.S. 30 Wednesday afternoon, the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office announced. The crash happened at 12:34 p.m. on U.S. 30, east of C.R. 500 W. According to the investigation, 47-year-old Kathy Harmon was driving a 2011...
MISHAWAKA, IN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S
fortwaynesnbc.com

Bishop Rhoades reacts to overturning of Roe v. Wade

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Bishop Kevin C. Rhoades of the Diocese of Fort Wayne-South Bend is calling Friday a “historic day for our nation” after the Supreme Court overturned the landmark abortion protection case Roe v. Wade. On Friday, The Supreme Court overturned the...
FORT WAYNE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Marion reveals update in water crisis situation

MARION, Ind. (WEHT) — Marion city officials met with Gov. Andy Beshear and members of his cabinet Tuesday to discuss the city’s water crisis. They toured Lake George and Old City Lake to get a firsthand view of the situation. According to a press release, City Administrator Adam Ledford reviewed the situation and the current […]
WANE-TV

Murphy USA gas station in Jefferson Pointe out of gas

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The gas station at Walmart in Jefferson Pointe has run out of gas. The gas station is Murphy USA at 1716 Apple Glen Blvd, Fort Wayne, IN 46804. An attendant said the truck that refills the pumps was supposed to arrive around 4 p.m., but as of 7 p.m., it had not. It’s unknown when the pumps will be refilled.
FORT WAYNE, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WOWO News

McMillen Park Drive Shooting Leaves One Hurt Saturday Night

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WOWO): One person was seriously hurt following a Saturday Night shooting in the 4400 block of McMillen Park Drive on the city’s southeast side. According to police, they found one victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to the neck and were transported to a local hospital. Further details into the incident have not yet been released and the incident remains under investigation. The identity of the victim has also not yet been made public.
FORT WAYNE, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

Multiple crashes on at I-69 and Coldwater cause pile-up

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - Several crashes on Interstate 69 near the Coldwater exits Thursday morning have Indiana State Police asking drivers to avoid the area. State Police say the most recent crash happened around 8:50 a.m. in the southbound lanes of I-69 near Coldwater Road. Officers say there was a three-car crash followed by a two-car crash, causing a pileup. One person was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.
FORT WAYNE, IN
wfft.com

Driver: GPS led him to DeKalb County railroad tracks where train struck van

AUBURN, Ind. (AP) — A driver has told deputies that he was following GPS directions when his delivery van got stuck on railroad tracks and hit by a train in northeastern Indiana. The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department said the driver was outside the van and called 911 about 2...
WHIZ

Three Teens Involved in Crash

The Coshocton County Sheriff’s Office said they believe alcohol to be a factor in an early Sunday morning accident in Coshocton. It took place just before 5AM in the 30000 block of State Route 643 in Crawford Township. Authorities said 18-year-old Jesse Yoder of Millersburg, Indiana was traveling south on State Route 643 when he lost control and went off the right side of the roadway.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Times-Union Newspaper

Accident Sends Vehicle Into Pond

A two-vehicle accident Sunday morning resulted in one of the vehicles ending up in a pond at the intersection of CR 1300N and CR 300E. No information was available from the Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office as of press time Sunday.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Semi engulfed in flame on US-33 in Goshen

GOSHEN, Ind. -- A fire has engulfed a semi on US-33 on the south side of Goshen next to Wave Express on Friday morning. The Goshen Fire Department is currently on-site. According to the driver of the vehicle, he said that he started hearing popping noises and smoke from the front end of the vehicle.
GOSHEN, IN
Times-Union Newspaper

1 Killed In 3-Vehicle Accident On U.S. 30

Kosciusko County Sheriff’s Office Public Information Officer Sgt. Chris Francis confirmed one person was killed in a three-vehicle accident on U.S. 30 Wednesday. While two semis were involved in the accident around 12:30 p.m., only one of the semis collided with the SUV east of the intersection with North CR 500W. The driver of the SUV was pronounced deceased at the scene, but Francis said no further information, including the drivers’ names, would be released until Thursday. Traffic in the eastbound and westbound lanes of U.S. 30 were stopped for a time. Responding to the scene were the KCSO, Indiana State Police, Lutheran EMS, Atwood Fire Department and Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory.
KOSCIUSKO COUNTY, IN
fortwaynesnbc.com

1 person in serious condition after downtown structure fire

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (Fort Wayne’s NBC) - One person is in the hospital with serious injuries after a structure fire early Thursday morning. According to the Fort Wayne Fire Department, crews responded to 408 West Baker St. at 12:43 a.m. Upon arrival, firefighters say they found a two-story house with smoke coming from the second floor.
FORT WAYNE, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy