The beach at Rough River Dam State Resort Park has been closed until further notice. “Due to new requirements provided by the health department, our beach will be temporarily closed until further notice,” park officials said. “We are working quickly to meet these new regulations so everyone can continue to utilize the beach for the summer. Thank for your patience, and we are so sorry for any inconvenience. The Kentucky Department of Parks and the health department are working together to move forward.”

GRAYSON COUNTY, KY ・ 5 DAYS AGO