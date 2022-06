The Dallas City Council voted Wednesday to provide $96 million in incentives for a mixed-use project on the south side of downtown Dallas. The council voted to approve up to $96.1 million in economic support for the proposed Newpark development by developer Hoque Global, according to the Dallas Morning News. Located just south of City Hall, plans have been in the works for years for the almost 20-acre project, the centerpiece of which would be a 38-story office, residential and hotel tower built in partnership with Omaha-based Lanoha Real Estate Co.

DALLAS, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO