NBA

See where Johnny Davis goes in the latest ESPN mock draft

By Wade Flavion
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 5 days ago
With the NBA draft less than a week away, ESPN writer Jonathan Givony released one of his final 2022 NBA mock drafts, which projects Jonathan Davis to go in the top 10 picks.

Similar to his earlier mock draft at the beginning of June, Givony projects the AP First-Team All-American to land at No. 10 with the Washington Wizards. Some may remember, that the Wizards were the first team to workout Davis earlier this month.

If Davis ends up landing with the Wizards, he wouldn’t be the first Badger to play there in recent years as former Wisconsin star Sam Dekker played for Washington in the 2018-19 season.

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more.

