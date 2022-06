Have you seen really bizarre attractions or landmarks during your travels throughout Michigan? I'm sure you have—I have too. I'm a curious person. When I was younger I was "that guy," the one that would hop the fence to explore something that was prohibited. Forgiveness not permission was my motto for many years. As I have gotten older I have become wiser. I don't recommend trespassing illegally to explore forbidden territory. I guess what I am saying is "don't be a fool, don't do something stupid that could get you in trouble."

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO