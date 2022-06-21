ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Recipes

Yardbird’s Yuzu-and-Miso-Marinated Chicken Tender Yakitori

By Matt Abergel
Epicurious
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleActive Time 20 minutes Total Time 1 hour 20 minutes to 2 hours 20 minutes, including marinade. In Japan, the chicken fillet or chicken tender is most often served rare, just lightly grilled on the outside. This is because there is no fat and no real connective tissue except for the...

www.epicurious.com

Comments / 0

Related
Epicurious

Grilled Swordfish Steaks With Whole-Lemon Dressing

For a dinner-party-worthy grilled swordfish recipe simple enough for a low-key weeknight meal, look no further. There is no marinade here (which means no waiting around) because the fish doesn’t need it. Instead, the tender swordfish steaks are topped with a bright, garlicky Mediterranean-inspired dressing of chopped whole lemon and oregano, making for a summery entrée that’s exciting from first bite to when you’re scraping the plate clean. The best swordfish fillets for grilling are meaty steaks, 1"–1½" thick—these will cook quickly, but not so quickly that they’ll go over if left on the grill for a minute too long.
RECIPES
Epicurious

Yes, You Need Grilling Gloves

All products featured on Epicurious are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. In the wide world of grilling, there are things you absolutely need, like a grill, a fuel source (whether it be charcoal or gas), and a grate or spit to hold your food over the fire. Then there are the things that are nice to have, like a charcoal chimney starter, grill lights, and a giant spatula. I would argue that grilling gloves fit somewhere in between those two categories. Sure, you can grill without them, but if you don’t want to melt the skin off of your hands while attempting to save a bone-in Berkshire pork chop from falling to its fiery death, you probably shouldn’t.
RETAIL

Comments / 0

Community Policy