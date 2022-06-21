ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Former Watergate prosecutor believes former President Trump will be indicted in Georgia

CBS News
CBS News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFormer Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero...

Comments / 1385

marie m
5d ago

If Trump’s supporters— who did his bidding at the Capital on Jan 6th—- are doing jail time, then why shouldn’t Trump, who instigated the whole thing, along with Giuliani, et al.— also do jail time. There were a lot of people behind this effort to overturn the election results. Lock them all up. Trump, Giuliani, and the rest.

Martha Guerrero
5d ago

this is worse in the Watergate unbelievable the damage that this individual has done to the American people ! And still doing it with this big lie !

Dwayne Arthur
5d ago

Facts ? There's no proof , no one can come up with evidence to support trump's alligations. He lost the election fair and square . He was hollering the election was gonna be rigged months before HE LOST Accept it and move on dam

The Independent

Joe Biden’s daughter tells press to back off as president takes beach stroll

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...
The Independent

Trump-loving mother allegedly left six children home alone to take part in 6 Jan insurrection

A Mercer County woman accused of participating in the 6 January Capitol riot had left behind her six minor children unattended at home to participate in the insurrection, showed court documents.Rachel Powell had in 2021 “shared custody of six minor children with her ex-husband. When the defendant [Ms Powell] left for Washington DC to attend the events of 6 January, 2021, she left her minor children at home, unattended,” prosecutors said in the court filing on Monday.The lawyers also pointed to a social media post of the accused from October 2020 about “surveillance of a public official’s home and...
CNBC

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas says gay rights, contraception rulings should be reconsidered after Roe is overturned

Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas said landmark high court rulings that established gay rights and contraception rights should be reconsidered now that the federal right to abortion has been revoked. Thomas wrote that those rulings "were demonstrably erroneous decisions." The cases he cited are Griswold vs. Connecticut, in which the...
Axios

Trump singles out witness ahead of Jan. 6 hearing

Former President Trump in a statement Tuesday accused Arizona House Speaker Russell "Rusty" Bowers (R) of being a "RINO" — "Republican In Name Only" — and said that Bowers had once told him that "the election was rigged." Why it matters: Trump's statement came just before the fourth...
The Independent

Democrat congressman blasted for sharing photos doing yoga in response to Roe ruling: ‘I turn inward’

A Democratic congressman has been blasted for his tone-deaf response to the overturning of Roe v Wade as he posted pictures of himself doing yoga in his office.Rep Andy Levin of Michigan posted two pictures of himself stretching on a mat in his Capitol Hill office, along with the hashtag #AsanasWithAndy.In the now-deleted post, he wrote that with, “wildly conflicting emotions, of intense anger over horrifying Supreme Court decisions (with more to come) mixed with gratitude that I was just able to help pass the first meaningful gun reform in three decades, I turn inward, at least for a...
Washington Examiner

Jordan blasts Jan. 6 testimony he discussed pardon as 'fake news'

A top GOP representative danced around accusations he discussed presidential pardons with Congress after defending claims about fraud in the 2020 presidential election. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) told Fox News’s Maria Bartiromo on Sunday that he never requested a pardon because he didn't do anything wrong. A witness told the Jan. 6 committee last week that Jordan had “discussed” presidential pardons but didn’t testify that he requested one.
CBS News

Andrew Gillum, former Tallahassee mayor and Democratic nominee for Florida governor indicted on federal charges of wire fraud, false statements to FBI

Washington – Former Tallahassee mayor and 2018 Democratic nominee for Florida Governor Andrew Gillum was indicted on 21 counts, including conspiracy, wire fraud and making false statements to investigators. According to the federal indictment unsealed Wednesday in the Northern District of Florida, Gillum and his associate-turned-co-defendant, communications executive Sharon...
The Independent

AOC hits back at ‘heinous’ Marjorie Taylor Greene over claim that Roe protests were ‘insurrection’

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez branded Marjorie Taylor Greene “heinous” after the Republican claimed she “launched an insurrection” while addressing a group of Roe v Wade protesters outside the Supreme Court.“I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of Congress nor an attempt to overturn democracy,” Ms Ocasio-Cortez tweeted. “If one were a heinous enough person to do that, they’d likely seek a pardon for it too. But only one of us here has done that. And it ain’t me”I will explain this to you slowly: exercising our right to protest is not obstruction of...
Deseret News

Why were these churches raided by the FBI?

Three churches were raided by the FBI Thursday, the Augusta Chronicle reports. The churches, all of which are near military bases, are affiliated with The House of Prayer Christian Church (HOPCC). The organization, a 501(c)(3), has five bible seminaries, and 12 churches (11 near military bases). In 2020, the Veterans...
