Former Watergate prosecutor believes former President Trump will be indicted in Georgia
Former Watergate prosecutor Nick Akerman joins CBS News' Tanya Rivero...www.cbsnews.com
If Trump’s supporters— who did his bidding at the Capital on Jan 6th—- are doing jail time, then why shouldn’t Trump, who instigated the whole thing, along with Giuliani, et al.— also do jail time. There were a lot of people behind this effort to overturn the election results. Lock them all up. Trump, Giuliani, and the rest.
this is worse in the Watergate unbelievable the damage that this individual has done to the American people ! And still doing it with this big lie !
Facts ? There's no proof , no one can come up with evidence to support trump's alligations. He lost the election fair and square . He was hollering the election was gonna be rigged months before HE LOST Accept it and move on dam
Comments / 1385