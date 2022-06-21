Former Watergate prosecutor believes former President Trump will be indicted in Georgia

Joe Biden’s daughter told the press to back off as her father took a presidential beach stroll in Delaware.Ashley Biden and Mr Biden’s grandaughter Natalie intervened as the commander-in-chief began chatting to reporters as he walked with his family in Rehoboth Beach.“Nope, like no more - No more questions,” the first daughter said behind her father as she raised her hands during the Monday walk.But Mr Biden could not help talking politics as he was asked about the forthcoming G7 meeting in Germany’s Bavarian Alps.“Yes, one of the things that you may recall that I initiated was the international...

DELAWARE STATE ・ 5 DAYS AGO