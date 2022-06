ALEXANDRIA, La. (WNTZ) – A new Hyundai dealer has opened in Alexandria. The dealership located at 3220 MacArthur Drive is the newest addition to Giles Automotive Inc., a group of auto dealerships founded by Bob Giles, the 2022 TIME Dealer of the Year. The location which was formerly M & M Hyundai transitioned ownership to Giles on June 13th and will be the only Hyundai dealership in the group among Nissan, Subaru, and Volvo locations in Lafayette, LA and El Paso, TX. Giles Hyundai is now officially open for business.

