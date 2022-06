Sam Bowie is known as one of the most infamous draft picks in NBA history after he was chosen No. 2 overall by the Portland Trail Blazers ahead of the man widely considered to be the greatest basketball player of all time, Michael Jordan. MJ being picked 3rd sounds ridiculous in hindsight, but even his own GM didn't believe in him at first. Hakeem Olajuwon escaped scrutiny by himself, winning multiple titles and becoming one of the best players in the history of the league. Bowie wasn't so lucky.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 16 HOURS AGO