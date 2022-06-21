ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Spend the Night with Chickens at Unique Minnesota Airbnb

By Carly Ross
 5 days ago
Unique places to stay are always my favorite. They give pretty cool pictures when you leave plus they typically give you a very unique experience as well. An Airbnb that I discovered recently is up in northern Minnesota where you can spend the night with the chickens on their chicken...

travelawaits.com

What’s A Skip-Gen Vacation, And Why I Recommend One

Want To Connect With Retirees? Join Our Facebook Group. A skip-generation trip, also known as a skip-gen trip, includes grandparents and grandkids while leaving the parents at home. Our family loves to travel, and we instilled that love of travel in our daughter beginning at a young age. We told...
LIFESTYLE
Rochester, MN
106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

