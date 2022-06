BETHESDA, Md. — The heat is a factor at this week's KPMG Women’s PGA Championship. With temperatures in the 90s and the humidity up, players were talking about the importance of heat management over the weekend at Congressional Country Club. Lexi Thompson said she was drinking a bottle of water every hole during her third round Saturday. Sei Young Kim rarely drinks Gatorade on-course because of the sugar content, but she said she was consuming the sports drink to make up for the amount she was sweating during the round.

