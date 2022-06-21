ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Zephyrhills, FL

OneBlood donations

By Mary Rathman
The Laker/Lutz News
 2 days ago

OneBlood is celebrating blood donors as first, first responders in recognition of World Blood Donor Day. OneBlood’s First Responder blood drives bring attention to the importance of a ready blood supply, urging the public to...

lakerlutznews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Laker/Lutz News

Kids supporting kids

Six-year-old Brooke Jordan and 9-year-old Connor Jordan recently set up a lemonade stand on North Avenue in front of their Grandma and Papa’s house in Zephyrhills. Their purpose for the stand was to raise money for Zephyrhills Elks Lodge #2731 Feed the Kids Program. Their idea was inspired from a video on You Tube, a song called, “The Duck Song,” about a duck who goes to a lemonade stand. Connor said, “ I wanted to do it because Jesus would have wanted me to. It made me feel good about myself.” Brooke added, “I do not want the kids to go hungry,” in an email to The Laker/Lutz News.
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Study volunteers needed

The University of South Florida (USF) is seeking healthy older adults to volunteer for the Preventing Alzheimer’s with Cognitive Training (PACT) study, according to a news release. The study examines whether computerized brain-training exercises can reduce the risk of cognitive impairment and dementia, such as Alzheimer’s disease. Additional...
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

A loving start for babies

The Early Learning Coalition of Pasco and Hernando Counties extended its new early literacy program for parent and child, Loving Start, in East Pasco County with AdventHealth Zephyrhills. The coalition selected the book “Cuddle” by Elizabeth Verdick and Marjorie Lsoviskis, which is part of Free Spirit Publishing’s Happy Healthy Baby...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

06/25/2022 – Patriotic Cantata

Keystone Community Church, 21010 State Road 54 in Lutz, will host its annual Patriotic Cantata on June 25 at 7 p.m., to celebrate our country and the gift of freedom, through drama and song. The event also will honor first responders: medical, firefighters and law enforcement currently serving in the military and veterans. Admission is free. For information, email.
LUTZ, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
City
Zephyrhills, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Having a grand time, at the ‘prom’

The dancers came in all ages, sporting various styles. Some did solo numbers, while others danced in pairs. Some formed a conga line and danced around the floor at the recreation center at Wesley Chapel District Park. All in all, about 100 people were there to move to the music,...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Ezrah Renee loves children

Ezrah Renee is a 3 ½-year-old Miniature Australian Shepherd. She is CGC certified and serves as a therapy dog. Ezrah Renee and her handler have Multi Discipline Therapy K9 Team and Law Enforcement Investigative Therapy Dog Training. Ezrah Renee loves people, especially children. She also loves belly rubs, herding her jolly ball and going to work with her human. Ezrah Renee lives in Dade City with her proud owner, Karen Gordon.
DADE CITY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Business Digest 06/22/2022

Vistra Communications, a Lutz communications and marketing company, is celebrating its 15th anniversary and has been marking the occasion by giving back to the community. The company was conceptualized and launched in the Lutz home of CEO and President Brian Butler, a U.S. Army Veteran. Though Butler is a combat...
LUTZ, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

The strength of a mother

If there’s anyone who knows what it’s like to exercise as a mother, and also while pregnant, it’s going to be Land O’ Lakes trainer Barb Ladimir. She does, after all, have five kids. “When you’re carrying a person, literally pushing on your abdomen, moving your...
LAND O' LAKES, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#World Blood Donor Day#Blood Donors#Charity#First Responder
The Laker/Lutz News

Chalk Talk 06/22/2022

The Greater Zephyrhills Chamber of Commerce awarded $3,000 in scholarships to six Zephyrhills High School seniors at the school’s Night of Excellence Academic Awards Ceremony. Recipients of the scholarships were selected based on community service, presentation, character, and academic achievement. These students each received $500 for the chamber’s Academic...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco is expected to gain 6,000 jobs

A new development planned for 965 acres at the southeast corner of Interstate 75 and State Road 52 is expected to generate 6,000 jobs. The Pasco County Commission approved an incentive deal on June 7 to help pave the way for the development. The Pasco Town Center, as the proposed...
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Pasco County still aiming for October takeover of jail

Pasco County is continuing the process necessary to pave the way to transfer operations of the jail from the Sheriff’s Office to under the county’s control. The Pasco County Commission approved a resolution on June 7, enabling it to stay on track for a potential Oct. 1 takeover.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

These artists create to their own beat

Admittedly, Jasmine Williams didn’t have a name for the painting. But at the same time, she holds no illusions that she’s an artist. “I teach dance for (Pasco County) Parks and Rec,” said Williams, who works out of the James Irvin Civic Center in Dade City. “So it doesn’t have a name — maybe ‘Paint The City.’ But really it’s all about shapes when you add the buildings. It can be New York City or downtown Tampa — even this one here has a little Taj Mahal look to it,” she said, with a laugh.
PASCO COUNTY, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Laker/Lutz News

Spend your July with Avalon Park Wesley Chapel

Families choose to live in Avalon Park Wesley Chapel because it’s much more than just another subdivision with homes and amenities. One of the many things that sets the premier master-planned community in Pasco County apart from other planned developments is its long history of hosting special events. Over...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

More than $12 million in state funding coming to Zephyrhills

The City of Zephyrhills has announced it will receive slightly more than $12 million for three local infrastructure-related projects. The state allocations were approved as part of the 2022-2023 Florida state budget, signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis on June 2. The funds will be used on work at...
ZEPHYRHILLS, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Classic movie series

The Tampa Theatre, 711 N. Franklin St., in downtown Tampa, will host its popular Summer Classics Movie Series. All shows are at 3 p.m. Classic films are $10 at the box office and $12 online ($7 for theater members); sing-alongs and silent films are $13 at the box office and $15 online ($10 for theater members). Upcoming films include:
TAMPA, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

This pitcher made history, and helped his hometown

During Game 1 of the 1965 World Series, nearly everyone in Lacoochee was gathered around a TV set, wildly cheering for James Timothy “Mudcat” Grant, a pitcher for the Minnesota Twins. The team was playing 1,553 miles north of this tiny community in northeast Pasco County, but that...
LACOOCHEE, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Basketball player headed to Air Force

Milahnie Perry, a Wesley Chapel resident who was a standout basketball player for Seffner Christian Academy, recently signed a scholarship to play basketball at the U.S. Air Force Academy. Perry, a point guard and second-leading scorer for the Crusaders this past season, reports to the Academy on June 23. This...
WESLEY CHAPEL, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy