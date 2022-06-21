OneBlood donations

Admittedly, Jasmine Williams didn’t have a name for the painting. But at the same time, she holds no illusions that she’s an artist. “I teach dance for (Pasco County) Parks and Rec,” said Williams, who works out of the James Irvin Civic Center in Dade City. “So it doesn’t have a name — maybe ‘Paint The City.’ But really it’s all about shapes when you add the buildings. It can be New York City or downtown Tampa — even this one here has a little Taj Mahal look to it,” she said, with a laugh.

PASCO COUNTY, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO