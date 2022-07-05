4th of July TV sales — best sales you can still get

4th of July is over for another year, but there are still plenty of TV sales you can take advantage of. If you're looking for a new TV, 4th of July TV sales offer some of the best TV prices of the season, and plenty of these deals have stuck around after the holiday. Sure, it's possible to find sales any time of the year, but 4th of July sales are among the best deals of the summer.

Currently, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are slashing the price of several of our favorite 4K TVs. In fact, there's a sale on just about every size of television, from 32-inch screens up to gigantic 75-inch displays.

So we're rounding up all the best 4th of July TV sales that you can still get now that the holiday is over. Whether you're shopping for a cheap TV for the bedroom or the best TV within your budget, you'll find a deal to suit your needs below. Also, make sure to check out our TV deals coverage for more TV discounts.

Best 4th of July TV sales

Top 3 sales

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Samsung

Lowest price ever! Samsung' new OLED TV just came out and it's already on sale. Not only that, but it's now at its lowest price ever. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. View Deal

Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy

If you're looking for a 70-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa. View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon

The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

32-49 inch TVs

Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon

Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's one of the cheapest 4th of July TV sales you'll find right now. View Deal

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy

The Insignia F30 is one of the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. View Deal

Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy

The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS. View Deal

Amazon Omni Series 43" 4K TV: was $409 now $299 @ Amazon

Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. It's now on sale and just $15 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

Onn 43" Roku TV: was $248 now $188 @ Walmart

The Onn 43-inch 1080p Roku TV is perfect for anyone in need of an inexpensive, smart TV. We especially like it because it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $269 now $229 @ Best Buy

If you want a smart TV on the cheap, Best Buy has the Insignia 42-inch F20 Fire TV on sale at its lowest price ever. The TV offers DTS Studio Sound and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Multiple sizes are on sale, but this 42-inch model is the least expensive TV deal of the bunch. Note that it's a 1080p model. View Deal

50-59 inch TVs

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart

The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound. View Deal

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $259 @ Amazon

Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The 50-inch model is on sale for $299 ($170 off), whereas the 55-inch model is on sale for $349 ($170 off). The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). View Deal

Toshiba C350 50" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $289 @ Amazon

The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review , we named it one of the top Fire TVs you can buy. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. View Deal

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $429 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. Priced at $449, it's an epic bargain. View Deal

Vizio MQ7 50" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy

The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen and its lowest price to date. View Deal

Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung

Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's latest TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package. View Deal

Samsung 55" QN90A QLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,429 @ Amazon

This deal takes $600 off this Samsung QLED set, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far this year. Featuring a bright 55-inch 4K QLED display, this TV delivers great image quality with superb brightness and contrast levels. This is our pick for the best TV currently available. View Deal

60-85 inch TVs

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $599 now $529 @ Best Buy

The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more. View Deal

Hisense 65" U8G QLED 4K TV: was $1,249 now $949 @ Best Buy

Editor's Choice deal: The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. View Deal

LG 65" 8K TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy

The LG NanoCell 99 Series TV is the most affordable 8K TV you can get. It features LG's a9 Gen 1 AI 8K CPU, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and a low-latency mode for console gaming. It's on sale for $1,799, but this TV dropped to an all-time low of $999 during Memorial Day. (If you can wait, it could hit that price point again during the next major holiday). View Deal

OLED

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $739 @ Amazon

The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, plus webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $799 . View Deal

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $839 @ Amazon

The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model is just $839. (We recommend the C1 over the entry-level A1 mentioned above). View Deal

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon

Vizio's OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on sale right now, but keep in mind it was $806 just a few weeks ago, so we recommend holding out for a lower price. View Deal

