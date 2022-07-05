ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

4th of July TV sales — best sales you can still get

By Millie Davis-Williams
Tom's Guide
Tom's Guide
 1 day ago

4th of July is over for another year, but there are still plenty of TV sales you can take advantage of. If you're looking for a new TV, 4th of July TV sales offer some of the best TV prices of the season, and plenty of these deals have stuck around after the holiday. Sure, it's possible to find sales any time of the year, but 4th of July sales are among the best deals of the summer.

Currently, retailers like Best Buy, Amazon, and Walmart are slashing the price of several of our favorite 4K TVs. In fact, there's a sale on just about every size of television, from 32-inch screens up to gigantic 75-inch displays.

So we're rounding up all the best 4th of July TV sales that you can still get now that the holiday is over. Whether you're shopping for a cheap TV for the bedroom or the best TV within your budget, you'll find a deal to suit your needs below. Also, make sure to check out our TV deals coverage for more TV discounts.

Best 4th of July TV sales

Top 3 sales

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Y8esh_0gHkbOHn00

Samsung 55" 4K OLED TV: was $2,199 now $1,799 @ Samsung
Lowest price ever! Samsung' new OLED TV just came out and it's already on sale. Not only that, but it's now at its lowest price ever. Available in 55-inch and 65-inch sizes, the Samsung S95B series uses the company's Neural Quantum Processor 4K, which is the same flagship CPU inside Samsung's Neo QLED TVs. The QD-OLED promises to deliver the pixel-perfect illumination of OLED panels with the brightness and life-like color of LCD panels, as well as beat the already impressive QLED tech when it comes to better backlight control. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hkJGa_0gHkbOHn00

Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy
If you're looking for a 70-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2fI5xq_0gHkbOHn00

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon
The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

32-49 inch TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2NfLPq_0gHkbOHn00

Pioneer 43" 4K Fire TV: was $319 now $199 @ Amazon
Pioneer is back in the TV-making business with a new 4K Fire TV. The TV features Dolby Vision support, DTS Virtual X sound, Apple AirPlay support, and a voice remote with Alexa. It's one of the cheapest 4th of July TV sales you'll find right now. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1wp2P9_0gHkbOHn00

Insignia 43" F30 4K Fire TV: was $299 now $229 @ Best Buy
The Insignia F30 is one of  the cheapest 4K TV deals you can get. It features HDR10 support, DTS Studio sound, and a voice remote with Alexa built-in. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2InSfG_0gHkbOHn00

Samsung 43" 4K TV: was $399 now $299 @ Best Buy
The Samsung TU7000 is a 4K TV offering all the basics you could need. It includes a game enhance mode, HDR 10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, Alexa/Google Assistant compatibility, and Samsung's own Tizen OS. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1aF8Pb_0gHkbOHn00

Amazon Omni Series 43" 4K TV: was $409 now $299 @ Amazon
Amazon's Omni Series of TVs are a premium line of Fire TVs. The TV includes features like HDR10/HLG support, always-on mics for hands-free Alexa, and two-way video calling support. It's now on sale and just $15 shy of its all-time price low. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SyFnF_0gHkbOHn00

Onn 43" Roku TV: was $248 now $188 @ Walmart
The Onn 43-inch 1080p Roku TV is perfect for anyone in need of an inexpensive, smart TV. We especially like it because it uses Roku's excellent software to bring you hundreds of streaming apps like Hulu, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=16uw0D_0gHkbOHn00

Insignia 42" F20 Fire TV: was $269 now $229 @ Best Buy
If you want a smart TV on the cheap, Best Buy has the Insignia 42-inch F20 Fire TV on sale at its lowest price ever. The TV offers DTS Studio Sound and it comes with a voice remote, which lets you control it with the sound of your voice. Multiple sizes are on sale, but this 42-inch model is the least expensive TV deal of the bunch. Note that it's a 1080p model. View Deal

50-59 inch TVs

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=15FOlm_0gHkbOHn00

Hisense 58" 4K Roku TV: was $338 now $298 @ Walmart
The Hisense R6 series includes HDR support, 4K resolution, and Roku's excellent operating system. Currently priced at $298, it's one of the cheapest 58-inch 4K TVs we've seen all year. It features Dolby Vision/HDR 10 support, a 120Hz refresh rate, low-lag gaming mode, and DTS Studio Sound. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RyC0z_0gHkbOHn00

Amazon 4-Series 50" Fire 4K TV: was $469 now $259 @ Amazon
Amazon's new 4-Series of Fire TVs are now on sale. The 50-inch model is on sale for $299 ($170 off), whereas the 55-inch model is on sale for $349 ($170 off). The Amazon Fire TV 4-Series are less expensive than the new Omni Series. However, they offer perks like HDR support (HDR10/HLG) and Alexa integration (via the remote control). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TkGcy_0gHkbOHn00

Toshiba C350 50" 4K Fire TV: was $429 now $289 @ Amazon
The Toshiba Fire TV is the perfect smart TV for anyone who wants a modern TV on a small budget. In our Toshiba C350 Fire TV review , we named it one of the top Fire TVs you can buy. It supports Dolby Vision, HDR, and HDR10 content as well as DTS Virtual: X audio. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48jgko_0gHkbOHn00

TCL 55" 4K QLED TV: was $549 now $429 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice: The TCL S546 is our favorite QLED TV when it comes to value. In our TCL 5-series review , we said it offered killer performance and a wide variety of features. These include support for Dolby Vision/HLG/HDR10/HDR10 Plus, voice remote with Alexa support, auto game mode, and Google TV. Priced at $449, it's an epic bargain. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cSDUQ_0gHkbOHn00

Vizio MQ7 50" 4K QLED TV: was $699 now $499 @ Best Buy
The Vizio MQ7 is part of Vizio's 2021 lineup of TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10+/HLG support, full array local dimming, DTS Virtual X audio, HDMI 2.1 connectivity, built-in AirPlay and Chromecast support, and an auto game mode, which optimizes the TV for console gamers. This is one of the best TV deals we've seen and its lowest price to date. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mNu16_0gHkbOHn00

Samsung 55" QLED Q60A: was $849 now $699 @ Samsung
Get the entry-level Samsung QLED Q60A at an epic price low during Samsung's latest TV sale. It may not have the fancy backlight of more premium models, but you still get a full complement of smart functions, rich HDR support, adaptive sound that adjusts to your environment, and great sound, all in a slim, stylish package. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3QgoH5_0gHkbOHn00

Samsung 55" QN90A QLED TV: was $2,197 now $1,429 @ Amazon
This deal takes $600 off this Samsung QLED set, making it one of the best TV deals we've seen so far this year. Featuring a bright 55-inch 4K QLED display, this TV delivers great image quality with superb brightness and contrast levels. This is our pick for the best TV currently available. View Deal

60-85 inch TVs

Insignia 70" F30 4K Fire TV: was $649 now $499 @ Best Buy
If you're looking for a 70-inch TV that won't break your budget, you'll want to check out this Insignia 4K Fire TV. It's currently one of the cheapest big-screen 4K smart TVs we've seen. It provides easy access to a variety of streaming services and comes with a voice remote featuring Alexa. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47C1BT_0gHkbOHn00

Samsung 65" 4K TV: was $599 now $529 @ Best Buy
The TU7000 is part of Samsung's entry-level TVs. However, it's still loaded with features that include HDR support, built-in Bixby support (voice assistant), and Samsung's Tizen operating system, which gives you access to apps like Apple TV Plus, Netflix, Hulu, Prime Video, Sling TV, Disney Plus, and more. View Deal

Toshiba 75" M550 4K Fire TV: was $1,399 now $699 @ Amazon
The Toshiba M550 is one of our favorite Fire TVs. The feature-packed 2021 display offers a native 120Hz panel, support for HDR10/HDR10 Plus, DTS Virtual: X audio, full array local dimming, and hands-free control with Amazon Alexa. For console gamers, it also supports a variable refresh rate up to 60Hz, which eliminates stuttering and tearing in gameplay. It's now at its lowest price ever. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46ejEp_0gHkbOHn00

Hisense 65" U8G QLED 4K TV: was $1,249 now $949 @ Best Buy
Editor's Choice deal: The Hisense U8G is a full-featured TV that offers a bright and beautiful picture at a very reasonable price. We named it one of the best 4K TVs you can buy. It offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HDR10 Plus/HLG support, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant, and four HDMI ports. It also uses the Android TV platform for access to popular apps like Netflix, Disney Plus, Amazon Prime, Hulu and more. View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DTckf_0gHkbOHn00

LG 65" 8K TV: was $2,999 now $1,499 @ Best Buy
The LG NanoCell 99 Series TV is the most affordable 8K TV you can get. It features LG's a9 Gen 1 AI 8K CPU, 120Hz refresh rate, built-in Google Assistant/Amazon Alexa, Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, and a low-latency mode for console gaming. It's on sale for $1,799, but this TV dropped to an all-time low of $999 during Memorial Day. (If you can wait, it could hit that price point again during the next major holiday). View Deal

OLED

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TjBHG_0gHkbOHn00

LG A1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,199 now $739 @ Amazon
The A1 series is LG's entry-level line of OLED TVs. The TV offers Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa built-in, plus webOS 6.0, which gives you access to many major streaming apps like Disney Plus, Netflix, Apple TV, and more. By comparison, Best Buy has it on sale for $799 . View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1so4qZ_0gHkbOHn00

LG C1 48" 4K OLED TV: was $1,499 now $839 @ Amazon
The LG C1 is part of LG's 2021 lineup of OLED TVs. It features Dolby Vision/HDR10/HLG support, built-in Google Assistant/Alexa, Nvidia G-Sync compatibility, and a variety of gaming-related settings for PS5 and Xbox Series X owners. Various sizes are on sale, but the 48-inch model is just $839. (We recommend the C1 over the entry-level A1 mentioned above). View Deal

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W1h31_0gHkbOHn00

Vizio 55" OLED 4K TV: was $1,199 now $999 @ Amazon
Vizio's OLED TV is back on sale. The 55-inch 4K OLED TV packs Vizio's new IQ Ultra CPU and the company's new ProGaming Engine, which is designed for Xbox and PS5 gameplay. It supports Dolby Vision HDR, DTS Virtual X, Vizio SmartCast, and a host of digital assistants for hands-free control of your TV. It's on sale right now, but keep in mind it was $806 just a few weeks ago, so we recommend holding out for a lower price. View Deal

All Future PLC brands are supported by its audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission.

Comments / 0

Related
AOL Corp

Amazon just dropped the motherlode of weekend deals — starting at just $3

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change. Are you ready to get your shop on? Well, it's a good thing that Amazon just dropped a ton of summer weekend sales, ranging from smart TVs to air fryers to wardrobe wonders and just about everything in between. We've gathered all the best savings for you right here, so you can enjoy your spree without all that pesky research!
SHOPPING
SPY

The Best Prime Day Deals of 2022: Preview the Top Sales Now

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. Table of Contents The Best Prime Day Deals 2022 Best Prime Day Deals: Amazon Products Best Amazon Prime Day Deals on Apple Products Best Amazon Prime Deals: Tech Gadgets Best Prime Day Deals: TVs Best Prime Day Deals: Home and Kitchen Appliances Best Prime Day Deals: Home Furniture and Decor Best Amazon Prime Day Deals: Fitness and Health Best Prime Day Deals: Apparel and Accessories Best Prime Day Deals: Beauty and Grooming Amazon Prime Day 2022: FAQ With Amazon Prime Day 2022 fast approaching, SPY...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS News

When is Amazon Prime Day 2022? How to find the best deals

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is the online retailer's biggest shopping event of the year. Spread out over two days in...
RETAIL
CNET

These 7 Early Prime Day Deals Are Better Than Today's Fourth of July Sales

This story is part of Amazon Prime Day, CNET's guide for everything you need to know and how to find the best deals. Amazon Prime Day is rapidly approaching, and today we have a bunch of big Fourth of July sales that you can take advantage of as well. With early Prime Day deals in full swing, we rounded up a few of the best Prime Day deals you can buy right now that are actually better than the deals that will be expiring at midnight tonight when the Fourth of July is over. The CNET Deals team is looking through all the major Fourth of July deals that are available and will continue to bring you all the best ones you should consider.
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Samsung Tv#Android Tv#Oled Tv#Walmart#Amazon Samsung 4k#Best Buy Roku Tv#Samsung Lowest
SPY

These Are The Early Deals To Shop Now For Prime Day TV Deals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SPY.com may receive an affiliate commission. In this post, we’ll share the top Prime Day TV deals we expect to see during Amazon’s annual shopping event. Keep checking back because we’ll regularly update this post as we learn more about upcoming deals from TV manufacturers like Sony, Samsung, LG and TCL. During the event itself, this post will be updated daily with the latest and best Prime Day TV deals. Sound the Alexa-inspired fanfare, for Amazon Prime Day 2022 is...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

Amazon Prime Day 2022 is coming—shop the 40+ best early Amazon deals before July 12

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. We're less than a week away from Amazon Prime Day 2022 and there are plenty of ways to save before the event starts on Tuesday, July 12. Right now, Amazon has early deals on everything from compact earbuds to electric scooters that you can score for some of the lowest prices of the year. If you want to know what perks you get with Amazon Prime, what Amazon Prime membership discounts you qualify for and the best early Prime Day deals, we've got you covered.
SHOPPING
TODAY.com

Amazon has already dropped so many early Prime Day deals — 26 to shop now

Shop TODAY is editorially independent. Our editors selected these deals and items because we think you will enjoy them at these prices. If you purchase something through our links, we may earn a commission. Items are sold by retailer, not TODAY. Pricing and availability are accurate as of publish time. Learn more about Shop TODAY.
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple TV
NewsBreak
TCL
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
ROKU
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Smart TV
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Netflix
makeuseof.com

Amazon Prime Day Early Deals: Get an Amazon Fire TV Cube for 50% Off

Are you finally ready to get your hands on a streaming media player? We know we've been eyeing the Fire TV Cube for a while. Thankfully, with Amazon Prime Day just around the corner, we're getting access to some early deals, including the Fire TV Cube!. Start Streaming. The Fire...
ELECTRONICS
Rolling Stone

RS Recommends: The Best Prime Day Tech Deals

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission. Prime Day is scheduled for July 12 and 13, but there are a bunch of big Prime Day electronics deals already live right now and we’re compiling them all here. We’ve also listed some of the top tech deals below. If you’re not an Amazon Prime member yet, you can sign up for a 30-day free trial to take advantage of all the deals. While some offers are available to all Amazon shoppers, most...
ELECTRONICS
USA TODAY

The 45+ best 4th of July sales you can still shop from Amazon, Casper, Walmart and Adidas

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission. The 4th of July has come and gone again, but that doesn't mean you've missed out on some of the best sales of the year. In fact, some of the biggest names in retail have extended their holiday sales well after the fireworks have faded into the night. Right now, the likes of Amazon, Bed Bath & Beyond, lululemon and more have everything you need to make your summer all the more fun without draining your budget.
RETAIL
BobVila

The Best Air Conditioner Deals of June 2022 at Amazon, Home Depot, and More

For many parts of the country, summer brings scorching hot temperatures—which is why it’s so important to invest in a quality air conditioner if you don’t have central air. Whether you’re looking for a window air conditioner or a portable air conditioner, there are plenty of reasonably priced energy-efficient AC units that will keep you nice and cool when it matters most.
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

Amazon Prime subscribers get a year of Grubhub Plus for free

In a week, millions of Amazon Prime subscribers will be taking advantage of countless deals for Prime Day. We’ll be keeping you up to date with all of the deals during the two-day event, but in the meantime, Amazon has a few surprises in store for Prime members. Most notably, Prime members are getting a free, one-year membership to Grubhub Plus.
NFL
Phone Arena

Best Buy has one premium Apple Watch Series 5 model on sale at a huge $450 discount

You might find this hard to believe, but the 2019-released and 2020-discontinued Apple Watch Series 5 lives on at third-party retailers like Best Buy. Of course, the Cupertino-based tech giant could have always kept this bad boy around just as it did with the older and humbler Series 3, which continues to cost $199 and up when purchased directly from its industry-leading manufacturer.
ELECTRONICS
CBS News

The best early Amazon Prime Day 2022 deals on robot vacuums

CBS Essentials is created independently from the CBS News staff. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms. Amazon Prime Day 2022 is a great time to pick up deals on robot vacuums. But don't wait until mid-July...
ELECTRONICS
Tom's Guide

Tom's Guide

New York City, NY
452K+
Followers
19K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Putting consumer goals and ambitions first, providing the information and tools to help everyone find great products easily and solving problems when they arise, Tom’s Guide is the destination for all things consumer tech and beyond.

 https://www.tomsguide.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy