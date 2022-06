Francis Marion Toney, Jr. (Frank) was born on November 6, 1931 in Comfort, WV to Orva Honaker and Francis Marion Toney, Sr.; he was one of six (four sisters and one brother). Home, family and West Virginia remained extremely important to him all of his life. He died on June 24, 2022.

WAKE FOREST, NC ・ 15 HOURS AGO