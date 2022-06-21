ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

16 Dolly Parton Items That You Will Always Love

By Nancy Brooks // Country Writer, Beasley Media Group
country1037fm.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf there’s something here you decide you just have to have, we’ve provided links to the product websites. If you click on the link and make a purchase, Beasley Media Group may earn a commission. Have an idea for a fun theme for a gift idea list you’d like us to...

country1037fm.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Dolly Parton
Apartment Therapy

Before and After: A $500 Dining Room Redo Inspired by Vintage Dishes and a Museum Painting

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Dining rooms are often home to cool vintage or antique finds, from beautiful wood tables to Windsor chairs to heirloom buffets and more. Adding bold paint to the walls can help create the perfect backdrop for these special pieces — and be a great conversation starter at dinner. (Check out this bold black dining room or this hand-painted mural to see the power of paint in a dining space.)
INTERIOR DESIGN
Daily Mail

Pink palace! Mother, 34, reveals how she renovated her £650,000 five-bed home for under £5,000 with paint, second-hand finds and upcycling the furniture she already had

A mother-of-one has revealed how she transformed her £650,000 semi-detached five-bed home into a pink masterpiece for under £5,000 - thanks to upcycling her furniture and adding a fresh coat of paint throughout the house. Sophia Ferrari-Wills, 34, from Cambridge, started her colourful renovation during lockdown, devoting large...
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

The Best Place To Try Bouclé Just Might Be in Your Bedroom

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. For anyone who’s had their heart set on buying something bouclé for the home, you probably already know this luxe fabric seems to increase the price of just about everything it’s on, from sofas to chairs and even pillows. If high-end bouclé isn’t currently in your budget, though, you can find a few ways to get the look for a lot less. Typically, that involves smaller pieces, but if you’re ready to invest in a more substantial furnishing that won’t totally break the bank, the best place to try bouclé may actually be in your bedroom… for your headboard.
HOME & GARDEN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Beasley Media Group#Your Love#Cooking
The Independent

X Factor star Tom Mann’s fiancée dies on their wedding day

The X Factor star Tom Mann is mourning the death of his fiancée after she passed away on their wedding day.The former contestant, who was part of boyband Stereo Kicks on the show in 2014, confirmed on Monday (20 June) that his wife-to-be Danielle Hampson had died two days earlier.“What was supposed to be the happiest day of our lives ended in irreversible heartbreak. I feel like I have cried an ocean,” Mann wrote, sharing a photo of Hampson and their eight-month-old son Bowie on Instagram.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
RELATIONSHIPS
Architectural Digest

We’re Obsessed With Henry Golding’s Minimalist Outdoor Living Space

Airy, soft, and natural are words often used when describing the ultimate Southern California home. In the 1920s, renowned Golden State architect Rudolph Schindler described his own model residence as having “the garden become an integral part of the house. The distinction between indoors and the out-of-doors will disappear.” Today, actor Henry Golding’s Los Angeles home is a perfect example of this idea. Designed by the studio Only Way Is Up (OWIU), Henry shares his home with his wife, Liv Lo, and their one-year-old daughter, Lyla. Their home, which has design influences representative of their mixed heritage background—both partners come from families of Asian and Anglo-European descent—is a blend of cultures, with special attention paid to the outdoor living space.
LOS ANGELES, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
cuteness.com

The Best Sofa Dog Beds in 2022

If your dog is constantly taking over your living room couch or could really just use a place of their own to lounge and sleep, a sofa dog bed will be a win-win for the entire family (AKA your dog and whoever's seat they steal). We can't actually promise that your dog won't still take over your favorite spot on the couch, but at least they'll have a place to go when you tell them to hit the road.
PETS
Hypebae

Tekla and John Pawson Reunite to Design a Minimalist Collection for the Bedroom

Tekla has tapped British designer John Pawson once again to create a collection of minimalist goods for the bedroom. Marking the creative’s third project with the Copenhagen-based label, the range takes inspiration from Pawson’s Oxfordshire family house, Home Farm. The lineup includes a wooden low-platform bed frame made from oiled elm arriving with a hinged headrest. The piece is accompanied by a white bedding set made of 100% cotton, in addition to a bedspread and cushion covers. Featuring minimal branding, the chic designs are complete with Tekla’s logo embroidered with Pawson’s name appearing on the box.
INTERIOR DESIGN
domino

Our Director Reveals How to Mix and Match Pillows on a Sofa

When your inner design lover nudges you to explore how to mix and match pillows on a sofa, you listen. Because when you unlock that magic combination, your living space feels cohesive in an instant. Although the perfect arrangement is highly subjective (all matching throw pillows or no?), we do have a solid place to start: Choose a decorative focal point, like this living room’s vibrant geometric triptych. Below, Domino style director Naomi deMañana takes us through three pillow layouts. (Bonus points if either set of pillows complements the rug pattern or color, like the back row here). Read on.
INTERIOR DESIGN
SheKnows

This TikTok-Loved Upholstery Vacuum Will Make Your Furniture Look Brand New Again & It's on Sale

Click here to read the full article. If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission. If you’re a regular on #CleanTok, then you may have already added the Hoover CleanSlate Plus upholstery vacuum to your wish list. It’s a new favorite among the TikTok community, with TikTok user @nottheworstcleaner calling it a new staple in her household. And you can pick one up on Amazon for 21% off the original listing price. Like the Bissell Little Green, the Hoover CleanSlate Plus uses a wet mixture to power through tough...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy