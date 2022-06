After Kelly Slater’s Outerknown and Dane Reynolds’ Former, Florence Marine X is the third brand started by a hugely influential professional surfer, John John Florence (in conjunction with Kandui Holdings). This is the same team that brought us the innovative Phantom line from Hurley a decade or so ago, which I loved, so I was very excited when ordering these Weld Boardshorts and waiting for them to turn up.

