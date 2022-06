The town of Rochester, Minnesota sees a lot of interesting things downtown - celebrities that visit thanks to visits at the Mayo Clinic, a party in the middle of winter full of ice amazing sculptures, and now, we even have a little pond surrounded by bricks with words on them and puffs of smoke that shoots up every now and then to celebrate life and death. In the midst of all of this, we also have someone stealing plants in the middle of the night.

ROCHESTER, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO