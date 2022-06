JERSEY SHORE – The black bear sightings continue around the area, this time in Howell Township and Barnegat. Could it be the same bear? It’s possible but that’s a lot of mileage to cover so it’s likely it’s not the same one. Could a bear make it from Howell to Barnegat in less than 24 hours? Probably not.

JERSEY SHORE, PA ・ 12 HOURS AGO