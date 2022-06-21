Ndamukong Suh on Raiders', Vikings' radars?

Ndamukong Suh plans to keep playing. Kim Klement-USA TODAY Sports

Profiling as one of the top free agents still available, Ndamukong Suh said Monday he is not planning to retire. Going into his age-35 season, the All-Decade defensive tackle should still have options to continue his career — likely with a fifth team.

Suh conceded he is almost certainly done with the Buccaneers, which recently signed Akiem Hicks, but the 12-year veteran has also had conversations with the Raiders and Vikings, Tyler Dragon of USA Today tweets, while making a point to add Suh is interested in a Las Vegas stay. Suh also tweeted a Raiders alliance “could be fun.”

Although Suh said Monday he communicated with Maxx Crosby and new Raider Chandler Jones recently, the Raiders might not be as interested in a partnership as the decorated free agent is. The AFC West franchise is not believed to be especially interested in Suh at this point, Vincent Bonsignore of the Las Vegas Review-Journal notes.

The former Lions, Dolphins, Rams and Bucs defender would be a fit with a few teams. The Raiders do not have anyone with Suh’s profile, but they have added several interior defensive linemen this offseason. Vegas signed Vernon Butler, Andrew Billings and Kyle Peko and reached another agreement to retain Johnathan Hankins, who is now going into his fifth season with the team. The Raiders also used fourth- and fifth-round picks on D-tackles — Neil Farrell Jr. and Matthew Butler.

Minnesota did not bring back Sheldon Richardson this offseason but added ex-Buffalo interior D-lineman Harrison Phillips. The Vikings, which are shifting to a 3-4 defensive scheme for the first time in decades, cut Michael Pierce but still have Dalvin Tomlinson. Fourth-year defender Armon Watts is poised to replace Richardson, though a Suh addition could change that.

A five-time Pro Bowler, Suh registered six sacks in each of his past two seasons. He tallied four hits on Matthew Stafford and forced a fumble during a divisional-round game that nearly saw the Bucs escape after trailing by 24 points. It would surprise if that ends up being Suh’s final game, as he would fill needs for several contending teams.