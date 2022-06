(Courtesy city of League City) Several streets around League Park in League City will be closed from noon to 8 p.m. June 25. Portions of Park, Michigan, Colorado and North Kansas avenues will be closed between Main and Third streets for the city's White Linen Night Art Crawl event. Residents who need access to these streets will have to use Iowa Avenue and Fourth or Coryell streets, which will remain open, according to a news release.

LEAGUE CITY, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO