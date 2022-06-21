ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deep River, CT

Invasives 101: How to Identify and Combat Invasive Plants

By Joanne Nesti
hk-now.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article(June 21, 2022) —- Bring a bagged lunch and join us as UConn Master Gardener Coordinator, Gail K. Reynolds, M.F.S. from UConn Extension, gives a lunchtime talk on how to identify and combat...

hk-now.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Bristol Press

State-endangered bird returns to Bristol

BRISTOL – With the clearing of invasive plant species in parts of the Roberts Property Park, an area environmentalist is saying he is noting the return of state-endangered birds to the property and is keeping a hopeful eye on the return of others. According to Environmental Learning Centers of...
BRISTOL, CT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Deep River, CT
Local
Connecticut Lifestyle
State
Connecticut State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Invasive Plants#Plant#Uconn Extension#Deep River Sustainable
onthewater.com

Connecticut Fishing Report- June 23, 2022

Matt, at Black Hall Outfitters in Westbrook told me that the beat continues across Central/Eastern CT, with the Connecticut River holding big numbers of striped bass. There are some true giants starting to show up, along with loads of fish around slot-size. The plentiful bunker schools can often be seen being harassed around dawn and dusk, which is when you may be able to fool a big fish on a topwater offering. The bunker remains easy enough to find that you can net/snag plenty of fresh offerings when the bass start to get finicky. The reefs out front are also starting to hold a few big fish that have been falling for topwaters and live eels. The fluke action has been decent in 30-50 feet of water on white and chartreuse bucktails tipped with Gulp, while the sea bass action has been steady on slow pitch jigs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Eyewitness News

End Hunger Connecticut kicks off program in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) -Families throughout Connecticut are getting some relief after Congress extended the Keep Kids Fed Act on Friday. This extension goes through the end of summer and will help struggling families put food on the table but will require families to re-apply for the program. In New...
NewsTimes

Search resumes for man missing in Candlewood Lake

BROOKFIELD — Emergency responders are still searching for a man reported missing at Candlewood Lake Friday and are asking residents and others to stay away from Chicken Rock — known as Green Island — Sunday while the search is ongoing. The search was taken up again after...
BROOKFIELD, CT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
University of Connecticut
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Gardening
Daily Voice

These Connecticut Counties Among Healthiest In Nation, New Report Says

When it comes to the healthiest locales in the United States, several counties in Connecticut are faring quite well, according to a new ranking by U.S. News & World Report. The outlet analyzed nearly 3,000 US counties on metrics it said shape and show the health of a community, like public safety, access to healthcare, educational equity, income, housing affordability, food availability, and nutrition.
CONNECTICUT STATE
Register Citizen

DEEP: Six state parks close after reaching capacity

Six state parks have closed for the day after reaching capacity, according to the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. Silver Sands State Park in Milford was the latest, closed at about 3:30 p.m. Millers Pond State Park in Haddam was shuttered to new visitors soon after 11:30 a.m., officials...
i95 ROCK

From Carmel to Danbury, My Commute in Haikus

We all have to do it, I see you out there with me every day. Unless you have a full-on work from home gig, you have to commute to work. That mandatory drive for some can be the most stressful part of their day. Bobbing and weaving amongst the impatient drivers who are all, most likely, doing the same thing you are doing - going to work.
zip06.com

Northford's Millpond Gatherings is CT's Newest Destination Location

Located at 1565 Middletown Ave. in Northford, Millpond Gatherings is a 20,000 square-foot hospitality facility consisting of five establishments; The Steakhouse, The Tavern and The Event Venue; with The Market and The Inn to come in phase 2. Image from Millpond Gatherings/Facebook) Millpond Gatherings is an all encompassing destination location....
Register Citizen

20 kid-friendly activities to do around CT this summer

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. As summer vacation kicks into gear, children (and families) around Connecticut might find themselves with extra time on their hands. Fortunately, the Nutmeg State has many kid-friendly activities for summer, including at amusement parks, nature centers and libraries. Here...
NORWALK, CT
WTNH.com

This Week in CT: A conversation with Dr. Bill Petit

(WTNH) — This summer marks 15 years since a horrific crime that changed Connecticut forever. The murders of Jennifer-Hawke Petit and her daughters Hailey and Michaela in the Cheshire home invasion shocked the state and the nation. Out of unimaginable grief grew a foundation in their memory, the Petit...
i95 ROCK

Violin Scammers Spotted in Danbury’s Whole Foods Parking Lot

Imagine, you're running through your daily "to-do" list, stopping at one store after another. You've already hit the mall to get a gift card for you niece and you grabbed a pair of sneakers for your son. Next, it was a trip to the dry cleaners and then you did your food shopping. You've spent hundreds of dollars already and you're not done, you need to get gas on your way home.
DANBURY, CT
Register Citizen

Your 2022 guide to Connecticut farmers markets

Farmers market season has officially begun in Connecticut. Throughout the state, markets are opening with a variety of products, from locally-grown fruits and vegetables to meat and dairy items and products from specialty food vendors. In addition, a number of the farmers markets accept federal assistance funds, such as farmers market nutrition program checks and SNAP/EBT funds. The markets offer an opportunity to support Connecticut farms along with artisans and other small businesses in the Connecticut community.
CONNECTICUT STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy