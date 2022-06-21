Capitol riot hearing: Election officials detail Trump supporters threats

NBC News’ Julie Ainsley spoke with a woman who was 9-months pregnant that called the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe V. Wade “horrible” and said she doesn’t know how to protect her unborn child if they won’t “have the options that they need to make bodily choices.”June 24, 2022.
Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. The Supreme Court voted 6-3 to overturn Roe v. Wade on Friday, upending a 50-year precedent. The controversial decision was widely expected after Politico published a leaked draft in May, but the legal risks for employers in a post-Roe world still await definition.
Rep. Maxine Waters has vowed to defy and protest the Supreme Court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. "You ain't seen nothing yet," Waters said. "Women are going to control their bodies no matter how they try and stop us. The hell with the Supreme Court. We will defy them. Women will be in control of their bodies. And if they think Black women are intimidated or afraid, they got another thought coming."
