After a second-place finish from the 16U squad on Tuesday, June 21, Crookston’s 18U and 14U teams traveled to Fertile-Beltrami for tournaments of their own. Four players from the 16U team—Dani Kresl, Emma LaPlante, Joey Nesseth and Mackenzie Funk—played for the 18U team again on Wednesday. They matched up with Anna Funk, Emilee Tate, Libby Salentine and Brianna Wardner for a spot in the bronze bracket.

CROOKSTON, MN ・ 16 HOURS AGO