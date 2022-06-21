ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Swan Lake, MT

Swan Lake Picnic Area closed due to flooding

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSWAN LAKE, Mont. - The Flathead National Forest is closing...

Flathead Beacon

Plows Reach Oberlin Bend in Glacier National Park

After clearing five avalanche slides that last weekend buried the upper reaches of the Going-to-the-Sun Road, snowplow crews in Glacier National Park have reached Oberlin Bend, punching through the Rim Rock section about two miles below Logan Pass, where snow depths are 25 feet. Due to an unseasonably cold and...
NBCMontana

Cold front to bring windy conditions and isolated t'storms

FLOOD WARNING for the Flathead River at Columbia Falls until further notice. The river will hover between 14 and 14.5 feet through Saturday. Rivers levels will begin to drop this weekend. Flood stage is 13.0 feet. At 14 feet, flooding of farmers crops adjacent to the Flathead River is likely. Sections of the Steel Bridge Road become inundated with water and are impassable. At 16.0 feet, Low lying buildings and roads in the vicinity of Kalispell, Creston, Columbia Falls and Foy`s Bend begin flooding. At 16.1 feet, a trailer and RV park located just north of Highway 35 in Evergreen may be flooded.
COLUMBIA FALLS, MT
City
Swan Lake, MT
Flathead Beacon

Local Man Dies After Raft Flips on Middle Fork Flathead River

A local 43-year-old man died yesterday after his raft flipped in whitewater rapids below Moccasin Creek on the Middle Fork of the Flathead River, according to Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino. The sheriff’s office received a report of an individual thrown from a boat at around 3 p.m. on June...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
montanarightnow.com

Missing jet skier found alive in Flathead Lake

UPDATE: JUNE 23 AT 9:13 A.M. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. 0900 hours: This missing boater has been found alive by Two Bear Air in the water near Woods Bay. The following is a press release from the Lake County Sheriff's Office:. LAKESIDE,...
LAKE COUNTY, MT
NBCMontana

Flathead Lake at full pool, pre-evacuation notices issued

MISSOULA, Mont. — Flathead Lake is at full pool, and officials are seeing water backing up in the South Valley area, including Bigfork, Creston, Lower Valley and south Kalispell. Residents are being warned of changing conditions. There will be an increase of law enforcement in the area. PRE EVACUATION...
KALISPELL, MT
NBCMontana

Multiple agencies respond to crash near Hot Springs

MISSOULA, Mont. — The Hot Springs Police Department reports multiple agencies responded to a crash on Little Bitterroot Road near Hotsprings on Wednesday. Hot Springs Ambulance, Hot Springs Fire Department, Sanders County Sheriff's Department, ALERT, Flathead Tribal Police and the Montana Highway Patrol all responded in addition to Hot Springs Police.
HOT SPRINGS, MT
1240 KLYQ

Watch a Bear Go Window Shopping on the Streets of Polson

We are sure that when someone from out of state thinks of Montana, they probably don't think that bears literally roam the streets like stray cats. But, they occasionally do. In fact, we are no strangers to frequent bear sightings in urban areas. This means being "bear aware" doesn't only apply to wilderness areas. A person could simply be taking out the trash or strolling around downtown and have a bear encounter.
POLSON, MT
NBCMontana

Man drowns in Flathead boating accident

MISSOULA, Mont. — One man is dead after a boating accident in northwest Montana. Flathead County Sheriff Brian Heino confirms it happened Tuesday on the Flathead River. We're told the man fell out of his boat and tried to swim to shore but was swept downstream in the fast-moving water and drowned.
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
Montana Free Press

Rising water puts the Flathead on edge

COLUMBIA FALLS — The Flathead County Sheriff’s Office is encouraging a “precautionary evacuation” for residents of low-lying areas along the Flathead River as the river slowly inches into flood stage this week. The warning to residents in the northwest part of the state comes just 24...
FLATHEAD COUNTY, MT
norfolkneradio.com

Montana woman arrested on marijuana charges

Norfolk Police conducted a traffic stop at just after noon on Sunday for a stop-sign violation at the intersection of 4th Street and Braasch Avenue. According to Captain Mike Bauer, officers identified the driver as 28-year-old Amber Nielsen of Kalispell Montana. As the officer spoke with Nielsen he could smell...
NORFOLK, NE

