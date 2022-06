Ronald “Ronnie or Ron” J. Chaffer, age 75 of Zimmerman, MN, passed away on June 22, 2022, surrounded by family at his home. A Memorial Service will be held at 4:00 PM on Sunday, June 26, 2022, at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation from 3:00-4:00 PM prior to the service. Burial will be at Fort Snelling National Cemetery at a later date.

ZIMMERMAN, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO